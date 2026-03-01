Baylor DT Jackie Marshall Tops all Defensive Linemen in one Category at NFL Combine

Veteran Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall needed a good showing at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and that he did. Marshall didn't test in certain areas such as the vertical jump, 3-cone drill, or bench press, but he did hit the field and impressed.

The 6'2", 293-pound lineman ran the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and competed in the 20-yard shuffle.

Marshall topped all defensive linemen in the 20-yard shuffle with a nice 4.68-second time. The next best defensive lineman was Kaleb Proctor out of Southeastern Louisiana, with 4.71 seconds. There were two offensive linemen who beat Marshall's time: Gennings Dunker (4.63) and Spencer Fano (4.67).

Marshall's other times

The Baylor senior ran a 4.88 second 40-yard dash. Out of the 15 defensive linemen who ran, Marshall finished tied for fifth with Kentucky's David Gusta and Texas A&M's Albert Regis. Penn State's Zane Durant ran the fastest of any defensive linemen with a 4.75-second 40.

Baylor DT Jackie Marshall



4.88 40 yard

1.69 10 yardpic.twitter.com/L7pW6BCVE4 — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 26, 2026

Marshall was also towards the top of the 10-yard split drill. He ran in 1.69 seconds and was fourth on the list of any defensive linemen. Durant once again was the fastest with a 1.66-second time. Both Gusta and Proctor finished ahead of Marshall with 1.67 and 1.68 seconds, respectively.

NFL Draft analyst talks Marshall

Marshall is viewed as a late round prospect with a chance of going undrafted. But after more than a respectable showing, Marshall's stock could be on the rise.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein went into detail on Marshall and what NFL teams might think of him.

"One-gapping 3-technique whose 2024 tape might have been a better representation of what he’s capable of than his 2025 tape. Marshall is a twitchy, athletic interior defender capable of creating disruption, but he doesn’t pop on tape enough. He’s not going to hold his ground and leverage gaps, so he’ll need to become better at utilizing his first-step quickness and hands to create early advantages. If Marshall can elevate his grit and urgency, he has a chance to become a rotational defender."

Marshall's production did go down from 2024 to 2025, but that was also the entire Baylor defense. The Bears had a poor season on that side of the football, and injuries also played a factor. Marshall played in all 12 games this past season, however, he was hampered with injuries and battled through them.

In 2025, Marshall recorded 30 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and two sacks. The key for Marshall moving forward will be to play better against the run. He wasn't nearly as good against the run this past season as he was in 2024. NFL teams will need to see that on tape, and Marshall could find himself as a rotational piece moving forward.