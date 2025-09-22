Baylor, Kansas State game time and TV channel announced
The Baylor Bears just suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils this past weekend. Both teams have Big 12 Championship aspirations, and starting conference play off with a loss would be very hard to come back from. Unfortunately, after a hard-fought game that came down to the very last second, the Bears were unable to get the win.
Through four weeks, the Bears are 2-2 with a 0-1 Big 12 record. They still have everything in front of them, though. If they can win out, which will be incredibly tough, there's still a good chance they'd make the Big 12 title game and play for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. However, whatever little room for error they had is gone. They need to be perfect from here on out.
Next weekend, the Bears will travel to Oklahoma State to face a Cowboys team that has fallen on hard times. They just lost to Tulsa last weekend, and it looks like Head Coach Mike Gundy could be out sooner rather than later. This should be a fairly easy win for the Bears, who open as 19.5-point favorites.
After that, the Bears will return to Waco for a Big 12 showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats, who had high hopes coming into the season, but have not lived up to them whatsoever. The Wildcats are 1-3 with losses to Iowa State, Army and Arizona. This should be another game the Bears should be able to win, and we now know when it'll kick off and how you can watch it.
Game Details
Date: October 4th
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: McLane Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN+
Before the season started, this looked to be one of the biggest games in the Big 12. Avery Johnson and Kansas State were supposed to put it all together this year and be a contender for the CFP. On the other side, Baylor, who won six of their last seven games in 2024 and had one of the best offenses in the country, were also one of the favorites to win the conference.
Unfortunately, through four weeks, neither team has lived up to expectations, and now this game is an 11 a.m. kickoff and won't be nationally broadcast.