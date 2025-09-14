The game changers: Top players from Baylor's incredible win over Samford
On Saturday at noon, the Samford Bulldogs rolled into Waco with a dream of pulling off a remarkable upset victory over a tough Baylor Bears team. On the other hand, the Bears are coming off a double overtime thriller in Dallas, where the Bears were able to take care of business against the SMU Mustangs. Many assumed that this game would be a quick and easy win for Baylor, and for the most part, it was. Baylor was victorious against the Bulldogs, winning with a final score of 42-7. Similar to last week, both teams had their bright moments and stars. Below are the true game changers for both teams that led to the incredible game this afternoon:
1. Bryson Washington: The Bears' bell-cow running back was incredibly productive on Saturday and showed the Samford defense that nothing was going to be stopping him. Statistically, Washington did everything you could ask for as a head coach, finishing the game with 21 carries for 135 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Those statistics alone are impressive, but what Washington did against the Bulldogs transcended the stat sheet. Washington was able to display his power and determination and was incredibly productive after contact, reminding all why he should be in the conversation for one of the best running backs in the Big 12.
2. Baylor's Wide Receivers: Over the past two weeks, one or two of the Baylor receiving core members have stepped up for a large game. In Week 1, it was Kole Wilson and his spectacular performance against Auburn. Last week, it was a combination of Joshua Cameron and Ashton Hawkins. This week, however, there was no one standout receiver, as the entire room contributed to the Bears' overall success against Samford. Ashton Hawkins, Kobe Prentice, and Joshua Cameron combined for a total of 11 receptions, 97 yards, and two touchdowns, with other receivers contributing as well. Overall, the Baylor receiving room looked very polished and was very effective against the Samford secondary.
3. Micah Gifford: Over the past two weeks, the Baylor defense looked shaky at best, allowing both of their previous opponents to score a significant amount of points against them. That was not the case today, as the Bears were able to hold Samford to 7 total points, and a lot of that came from the turnovers forced by Baylor. One player responsible for one of those interceptions was former Baylor wide receiver and now safety Micah Gifford, who finished the game with two total tackles and the one aforementioned interception on an overthrown ball early in the fourth quarter.
4. Emar'rion Winston: The second Baylor defender on this list, Emar'rion Winston, had another productive day for Baylor. Over the past three weeks, Winston has proven himself to be a reliable linebacker for the Bears who has the potential to be a true game-changer for them once they hit Big 12 play. Winston finished the game against Samford with 1 Tackle, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss, but was all over the field during the game and made his presence well known, even if it does not show up on the stat sheet.
5. Torrey Ward: While not a lot went right for Samford on Saturday, one bright spot for them was the play of wide receiver Torrey Ward. While Samford struggled to get into any sort of offensive rhythm due to the pressure of the Baylor defense, Ward was able to find gaps in the Baylor defense and was relatively productive for the Bulldogs. Ward finished the game with 5 receptions for 62 yards and the lone touchdown of the day for Samford.
While the score would indicate a dominant win for Baylor, the offense was a little sloppy, and there are definitely areas to improve before next week's tough matchup against Arizona State. However, a win is a win, and Dave Aranda and company must feel good finishing a tough non-conference slate with a 2-1 record. As always, stay tuned, and we will see if Baylor can keep this momentum up going into next week.
