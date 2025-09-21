Inside The Bears

Baylor opens as 19.5-point favorites over Oklahoma State

The Bears are heavy favorites for the second week of conference play.

Kyle Besson

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Despite a crushing loss in Week 4, the Baylor Bears open up as a 19.5-point favorite over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, per DraftKings' odds. This marks the third week in a row that the Bears will open as favorites.

Baylor opened as favorites over the Samford Bulldogs after their big win over the SMU Mustangs and were again favorites against Arizona State before losing in a tight 27-24 loss.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) makes a catch as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bears will travel to Stillwater to take on the 1-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys for Week 4, who are coming off an embarrassing 19-12 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The Cowboys have struggled to start the season, including a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks to start the season in which they lost 69-3.

The Oklahoma State offense hasn't been good through three games, but they'll be facing a lackluster and injured Baylor defense. While the Bears' defense had a cleaner showing against the Sun Devils, Baylor is allowing nearly 30 points per game to opposing offenses. Of the Bears' biggest issues on defense, stopping the run has been the most glaring.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Cowboys have emphasized running the ball. OSU averages 152 yards on the ground per game, while the Bears' defense has allowed opposing offenses to run for 186.25 yards per game.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Caldra Williford (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With the Baylor defense struggling and the offense having an electric start to the season, DraftKings set the over/under at 59.5 points. The Bears have hit the over in two out of four of their contests this season and will be looking to break the tie against the Cowboys.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson had a strong finish to their Week 4 loss after starting slow in the first half. Robertson finished with three passing touchdowns and 250 yards while completing 25/39 of his pass attempts. The redshirt senior quarterback has thrown for 3+ touchdowns in every game this season and will get a chance to extend his streak against a weak Oklahoma State pass defense.

The Bears should improve to 3-2 on the season against a struggling opponent, but conference play can always be tricky. Despite being nearly 20-point favorites, Baylor has to come prepared and not let the comfort of being heavy favorites get in the way of the team getting to a 1-1 record in conference play.

