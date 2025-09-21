Baylor opens as 19.5-point favorites over Oklahoma State
Despite a crushing loss in Week 4, the Baylor Bears open up as a 19.5-point favorite over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, per DraftKings' odds. This marks the third week in a row that the Bears will open as favorites.
Baylor opened as favorites over the Samford Bulldogs after their big win over the SMU Mustangs and were again favorites against Arizona State before losing in a tight 27-24 loss.
The Bears will travel to Stillwater to take on the 1-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys for Week 4, who are coming off an embarrassing 19-12 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The Cowboys have struggled to start the season, including a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks to start the season in which they lost 69-3.
The Oklahoma State offense hasn't been good through three games, but they'll be facing a lackluster and injured Baylor defense. While the Bears' defense had a cleaner showing against the Sun Devils, Baylor is allowing nearly 30 points per game to opposing offenses. Of the Bears' biggest issues on defense, stopping the run has been the most glaring.
Despite their offensive struggles, the Cowboys have emphasized running the ball. OSU averages 152 yards on the ground per game, while the Bears' defense has allowed opposing offenses to run for 186.25 yards per game.
With the Baylor defense struggling and the offense having an electric start to the season, DraftKings set the over/under at 59.5 points. The Bears have hit the over in two out of four of their contests this season and will be looking to break the tie against the Cowboys.
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson had a strong finish to their Week 4 loss after starting slow in the first half. Robertson finished with three passing touchdowns and 250 yards while completing 25/39 of his pass attempts. The redshirt senior quarterback has thrown for 3+ touchdowns in every game this season and will get a chance to extend his streak against a weak Oklahoma State pass defense.
The Bears should improve to 3-2 on the season against a struggling opponent, but conference play can always be tricky. Despite being nearly 20-point favorites, Baylor has to come prepared and not let the comfort of being heavy favorites get in the way of the team getting to a 1-1 record in conference play.