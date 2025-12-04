Inside The Bears

Baylor set to lose defensive line coach to Oregon State

The Hawaii native will be returning to the sidelines for his alma matter

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
First reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Baylor Bears defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield will be departing Waco to take on the same role at Oregon State.

Breckterfield will be joining a revamped staff in Corvallis, as former Beaver head man Trent Bray was fired after an 0-7 start, going 5-14 in his short stint as the head coach. Recently, Oregon State hired former Alabama offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jamarcus Shepherd, who has previous head coaching experience at both Washington and Washington State.

Shepherd, whose hire has been widely praised amongst pundits and the college football landscape, makes Breckterfield one of the first hires on his new staff. Breckterfield is a former Oregon State defensive line standout who still ranks second in program history in sacks and tackles for loss. Breckterfield started his power conference coaching career with UCLA in 2011, before spending three years working with interior defensive linemen at Pittsburgh from 2012-14. He then went on this spend five seasons in Wisconsin, before being a part of Clark Lea's first staff at Vanderbilt for the 2021 season.

While coaching instability is exactly the last thing that Baylor needs with no athletic director and Dave Aranda's future uncertain past next season, Baylor fans know this defensive unit has not been a strong point, and a potential upgrade with the defensive line coach could lead to a potential upgrade. Baylor has one of the least effective pass-rushing units in the Big 12 in Breckterfield's two years, coming in 8th with 23 sacks last season, and their 12 this year being last in the conference.

Josh Crawford
JOSH CRAWFORD

Josh began covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Before this, he previously wrote for Syracuse men's basketball and football at SI from 2022-24. As a former Division I defensive lineman at Prairie View, Josh is passionate about storytelling from a former athlete's perspective. When he's not covering Baylor, he enjoys traveling, listening to podcasts and music, and loves cooking a good meal.

