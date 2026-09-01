Baylor Football Owns Surprising Stat Ahead of Road Trip to Auburn

In their previous five matchups with one another, Auburn has never won a home game against Baylor. The series currently sits even at 2-2-1 with this upcoming game being a deciding factor in overall series bragging rights; or at least until their next meeting.

The notable fact being that the two losses in the series both came on Auburn's home turf. The most notable fact of them all is that this is not technically a home game for Auburn.

Know Your History or be Doomed to Repeat It

Sep 12, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; The Baylor Bear and president Ken Starr lead the "Baylor Line" unto the field prior to a game against the Lamar Cardinals at McLane Stadium. Baylor won 66-31. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn was successful in their first ever meeting back in 1954 (winning 33-13), taking place on a neutral field in Jacksonville, Florida on New Year's Eve for the Gator Bowl. The lead may be 1-0 Auburn in neutral site meetings; but that was a bowl game, so I'll take it a step further and point out that Baylor is leading in the regular season matchups against Auburn historically, being up 2-1-1.

And it may be an entirely different era of football than was played between these two teams back in 1965 and1975-76, but last year's game in Waco was a rough one to watch. A Baylor victory against Auburn this Saturday in the Aflac Kickoff Game to take the lead in the all-time series would not only be cathartic for those, like me, who still can envision quarterback Jackson Arnold just running amok on Baylor's defense, but could also serve as the catalyst and the sign of good things to come for the rest of the season.

More Eyes Meaningful, or Just Another Game?

Oct 28, 2017; Waco, TX, USA; A Baylor Bears cheerleader cheers for her team during the game against the Texas Longhorns at McLane Stadium. The Longhorns defeat the Bears 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's upcoming game in Atlanta, Georgia was originally meant to be a home game for Auburn. Though the decision to move the game to Atlanta in effort to get more fans in the stands for a featured game, it's still effectively a home game for Auburn.

However, coach Aranda, during his weekly media availability this week, when asked about the difference in travel required for each of the two teams, he respectfully downplayed the travel required as "that's something that goes into, really, any away game."

Football is Back

Oct 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears helmet and football before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moment that everyone has been waiting for, talking about, and debating over will be here in just a matter of days. The start of Baylor's season. There are a lot of variables that go into my predictions for the year, but there are no extra variables or complicated formulas required when it comes to the start of football season. Is there live-football playing on a screen or a radio near me? If yes, then I'm a quite satisfied individual.

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