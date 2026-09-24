Baylor controlled the game against Louisiana Tech this past weekend. The offense started fast, and so did the defense. The whole team seemed to slow down as the game wound down, and the final score was 36-19 in favor of the Bears. Let's look at who improved their chances at the next level and who didn't.

Devon Jordan - Stock Up

PICKED BEFORE THE BREAK 🔒



Devon Jordan comes away with the interception just before halftime.



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/jYlXlxwJuv — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026

Devon Jordan has been a silent leader for the Baylor defense this year. He gathered his second interception of the year against Louisiana Tech, which was a nice addition to a great game in coverage. Jordan is a true Junior, meaning he probably won't enter the 2027 NFL Draft this upcoming spring, but he will be on draft boards for NFL teams in 2028 for sure.

He will continue to be a consistent force in Klanderman's scheme and will look to get his third interception of the season against Colorado on Saturday.

Garrick Ponder - Stock Up

Garrick Ponder hunts down Byrum Brown. | via Baylor Athletic

Garrick Ponder's stock is at an all-time high, and I encourage all Baylor fans and NFL scouts to buy as much of it as they can. He has been unbelievable this season for Baylor. He is a dominating force, and I think teams are starting to figure that out as they throw double teams at him on pass rushes. He will continue to shine in this defense, and it will be hard to stop him as the talent across the Baylor defensive line has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Louis Brown IV - Stock Slightly Up

Louis Brown IV had two long gains this past weekend. He had a 51-yard catch that went for a touchdown and a 28-yard catch on top of that. With DJ Lagway back this weekend, I hope to see more of Louis Brown IV. Last time Louis Brown IV played against Colorado, he was a Colorado State player, and he had a great day.

He had 131 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown. If Louis Brown IV can replicate that on Saturday, in a game that will be on national TV against a floundering Coach Deion Sanders, he will for sure catch the attention of NFL scouts.

Dawson Pendergrass - Stock Down

Dawson Pendergrass lunges to get the Bears ahead 🎯



📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/15VeSbvvoc — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 19, 2026

Dawson Pendergrass has been the product of his environment so far this season. The offensive line has really let him down, and that has really weakened his statistical output so far. Dawson Pendergrass had 16 carries in the win over Louisiana Tech, but he only mustered 46 yards. Once again, I think Dawson is doing the best he can in the situation he is in, but I don't know if NFL teams will look deep enough to really know that.

I look forward to this offensive line growing some continuity, and maybe with the return of DJ Lagway, freeing up Dawson Pendergrass to move the ball a little more effectively.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.