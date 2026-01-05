Oklahoma CB transfers to Baylor with two years of eligibility remaining

There is no question that Baylor is going to look much differently in 2026 on the both sides of the ball. The Bears could end up having the most attrition of any team in the Big 12 Conference, and the Baylor defense has just a few players returning who have experience.

Baylor has lost five players out of the secondary to the portal, and that will be a big position of need for Dave Aranda and Joe Klanderman to fill.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Baylor received good news on Monday afternoon when Oklahoma transfer Devon Jordan announced he would be transferring to Waco. Jordan played in every game for the Sooners this season as a rotational piece and he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jordan saw extensive playing time in his freshman season as well, and will bring plenty of experience to Waco.

More on Jordan and his outlook

The Tulsa, Oklahoma prospect picked the Sooners back in the 2024 cycle. He was a highly rated recruit and was considered the No. 467 prospect in the nation and No. 42 CB, per the Composite. At the time, Jordan recorded wind-aided 10.71 (2.6) 100m and 21.93 (2.6) 200m times as a junior in Spring 2023 at the OSAA 6A Regional meet. Placed 5th at the OSAA 6A meet in the 100m with a wind-legal 10.91.

In 2025, he was a boundary corner for Oklahoma and came in as a rotational piece. He recorded 16 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack while playing in the Sooners' secondary.

Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Per Pro Football Focus, Jordan had a 66.2 defensive grade, a 67.3 coverage grade, and a 50.4 grade against the run. Jordan was targeted 12 times this season and allowed nine catches. He was considered to be the 7th-best secondary member against the pass for the Sooners.

With Baylor losing talent, it's wise for the Bears to look at every prospect it can. Jordan saw playing time in both of his seasons with Oklahoma and was a talented prospect coming out of high school.

More From Baylor On SI