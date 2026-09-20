The Roar Path: Surviving a Stubborn LA Tech Team, is Baylor Ready for Big 12 Play?
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It wasn't the prettiest win, but after defeating LA Tech 36-19 the Baylor Bears are now 2-1 on the season with Big 12 Conference play beginning next week. Quarterback Nate Bennett had a very good performance while the defense was at times smothering and at others forgetting that "up the middle" is a place where teams can run the ball, this game was certainly not short of noteworthy moments. In this week's edition of the Roar Path we'll provide details on all of this and more.
Actual Factual
Total Plays: Baylor 68 - LA Tech 78
Total Yards: Baylor 418 - LA Tech 362
Red Zone Efficiency: Baylor 3/3 - LA Tech 3/6
Average Yards Per Play: Baylor 6.1 - LA Tech 4.6
Average Yards Per Running Play: Baylor 3.8 - LA Tech 4.1
Nate Bennett: 21- 24 for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown
Final Score: Baylor 36 - LA Tech 19
What Just Happened?
It wasn't the prettiest win, but a win is never a reason to complain. However, quarterback Nate Bennett showed tonight that he can perform very well when things line up as they did against LA Tech. Safe, confident throws allowed Bennett the opportunity to have an accurate and efficient game.
The receiving corps all showed why they are among the best in the country, and the defense showed why they're among the toughest squads to go up against. The final score of this game probably shouldn't have been as close as it ended up being, but at least there should be plenty to talk about and work on at practice this week.
The Turning Point
LA Tech missed their only attempt at a field goal and that may have swung the momentum completely towards Baylor's favor. The Bulldogs next four of five possessions would end in a turnover, with one in the middle ending instead in a punt. And Although LA Tech would score a couple of late touchdowns, the overall fate of the game never seemed truly in danger.
The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know
Quarterback Nate Bennett scored the game's first touchdown by running 25 yards into the end zone to give the Bears a lead that they would refuse to relinquish throughout the rest of the game.
Baylor's offense scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the game holding a two-score lead heading into halftime.
Wide Receiver Taz Williams Jr saw game time for the first time this season, having previously missed the prior two games due to injury.
Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan only two targets on the evening were both completed and each ended up becoming touchdown receptions.
Palmer Williams might be the best punter in the entire country, adding another two punts averaging for 106 total yards.
The Bears still have some difficulty establishing the running game, even being outgained by LA Tech per running play 4.1 - 3.8.
Baylor's defense line looked either dominant or lackluster depending on which half of the game you were watching.
Next Week Brings a New Opponent
Baylor begins Big XII Conference play in one week's time. Not to be taken lightly though, of the nine Big 12 games that the Bears will play this season, Colorado will serve as their first conference test. Coach Aranda is 0-1 against Colorado head coach Deion Sanders with their last contest happening back in 2024. Serving as the final game of Baylor's three game home stand, September 26th will also be the "Traditions Game" where the Bears will be wearing a throwback uniform an handing out mascot "Bruiser" bobbleheads to fans attending while supplies last.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague