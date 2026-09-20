The Roar Path: Surviving a Stubborn LA Tech Team, is Baylor Ready for Big 12 Play?

It wasn't the prettiest win, but after defeating LA Tech 36-19 the Baylor Bears are now 2-1 on the season with Big 12 Conference play beginning next week. Quarterback Nate Bennett had a very good performance while the defense was at times smothering and at others forgetting that "up the middle" is a place where teams can run the ball, this game was certainly not short of noteworthy moments. In this week's edition of the Roar Path we'll provide details on all of this and more.

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears logo and the Big 12 logo on a touchdown pylon during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 68 - LA Tech 78

Total Yards: Baylor 418 - LA Tech 362

Red Zone Efficiency: Baylor 3/3 - LA Tech 3/6

Average Yards Per Play: Baylor 6.1 - LA Tech 4.6

Average Yards Per Running Play: Baylor 3.8 - LA Tech 4.1

Nate Bennett: 21- 24 for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

Final Score: Baylor 36 - LA Tech 19

What Just Happened?

It wasn't the prettiest win, but a win is never a reason to complain. However, quarterback Nate Bennett showed tonight that he can perform very well when things line up as they did against LA Tech. Safe, confident throws allowed Bennett the opportunity to have an accurate and efficient game.

The receiving corps all showed why they are among the best in the country, and the defense showed why they're among the toughest squads to go up against. The final score of this game probably shouldn't have been as close as it ended up being, but at least there should be plenty to talk about and work on at practice this week.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Turning Point

LA Tech missed their only attempt at a field goal and that may have swung the momentum completely towards Baylor's favor. The Bulldogs next four of five possessions would end in a turnover, with one in the middle ending instead in a punt. And Although LA Tech would score a couple of late touchdowns, the overall fate of the game never seemed truly in danger.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know

Quarterback Nate Bennett scored the game's first touchdown by running 25 yards into the end zone to give the Bears a lead that they would refuse to relinquish throughout the rest of the game.

Baylor's offense scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the game holding a two-score lead heading into halftime.

Wide Receiver Taz Williams Jr saw game time for the first time this season, having previously missed the prior two games due to injury.

Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan only two targets on the evening were both completed and each ended up becoming touchdown receptions.

Palmer Williams might be the best punter in the entire country, adding another two punts averaging for 106 total yards.

The Bears still have some difficulty establishing the running game, even being outgained by LA Tech per running play 4.1 - 3.8.

Baylor's defense line looked either dominant or lackluster depending on which half of the game you were watching.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Week Brings a New Opponent

Baylor begins Big XII Conference play in one week's time. Not to be taken lightly though, of the nine Big 12 games that the Bears will play this season, Colorado will serve as their first conference test. Coach Aranda is 0-1 against Colorado head coach Deion Sanders with their last contest happening back in 2024. Serving as the final game of Baylor's three game home stand, September 26th will also be the "Traditions Game" where the Bears will be wearing a throwback uniform an handing out mascot "Bruiser" bobbleheads to fans attending while supplies last.

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