Baylor or Auburn: CBS Sports predicts major Week 1 showdown
There will be some incredible matchups in Week 1 of college football. Fans will get a taste of college football during Week 0, but it all truly gets started on Thursday, August 28, before America gets a major showdown on the very next day. On Friday, August 29, Auburn will travel to Waco to take on Baylor.
Both teams have high expectations entering 2025. Baylor won its final six regular season games last season, and the Bears have plenty of returners. Auburn, on the other hand, is in need of a bounce-back year after winning just five games last year. The Tigers have been a contender in the SEC for awhile, but in order for Hugh Freeze to keep his job -- he must show the capability to win the big games.
According to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, Freeze will get the signature win in Week 1. Crawford predicts Auburn to beat Baylor in the first game, start 3-0 before falling to Oklahoma.
A night game in Waco, with plenty of stakes on the line, fans will be ready to go. It's not going to be easy for the Tigers to roll in and take down the Bears. Recently, QB Sawyer Robertson noted just how big this game really is.
"Yeah, no, it's huge. I mean, obviously a lot of respect for them. They're a really good football team, historic football team. And so we know what we have week one. We know the stage that we're playing on. Guys are working hard right now, and the reason we're doing that is because we have them at home on a national stage. And so there's no – I mean, it's on us if we don't prepare the right way for those guys because they deserve it and they're a really good team."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Inside Baylor Football: Fall Camp Impressions - Day 2
Auburn turned Baylor QB Walker White said it was an 'automatic yes' when Bears came calling
Big 12 Football: Baylor vs. TCU for toughest schedule; Is BYU getting off easy?
Dave Aranda explains how Baylor football can soar to new heights in 2025
'They’ve Been Pushing Hard': Baylor Ramps Up Recruitment of 2027 DL
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI