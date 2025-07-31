Dave Aranda explains how Baylor football can soar to new heights in 2025
Baylor football opened fall camp on Thursday and there are quite a bit of expectations for the Bears entering 2025. Baylor returns star QB Sawyer Robertson, RB Bryson Washington, along with WRs Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins. The defense has some players as well, and with both sides of the football expected to be good -- Waco is humming.
It's not going to be an easy start for the Bears, however. Baylor's first two games are against SEC's Auburn, followed by a road game against 2024 CFP team, SMU. On Thursday, coach Dave Aranda was asked about the Auburn game and if the locker room is excited for the big test.
"I think there's excitement," Aranda said of the locker room. "I think the team knows that there's a chance to do some special things. But again, I think there has to be a level of accountability and discipline with this team in terms of doing all the things right, every little thing right, off the field, all of it. Man, I think some of our individuality has to kind of come together for a team purpose and we're in the process of doing that right now."
But, according to Aranda, the way for Baylor to really get ready for the upcoming season is to change the mentality from 'me' to 'we'.
"I think we've got, we got to grow up and we got to mature," said Aranda. "There's a lot of talent on this team. I think there needs to be more discipline on this team. There needs to be, there's a -- we got a bunch of individuals on this team.
"We got to be a little bit more of a team, and I don't think any of it's in an ugly way. I just think -- I look back at the years that we won a lot of games. Those games were in the fourth quarter. Those games were goal-line stands. Those are two-minute drives. Those are, this league is so competitive that it takes everyone giving everything they got, and we can't get in the way of that. That's probably our biggest obstacle we got right now is us."
The Bears will open the season up on Friday, August 29 at home vs. Auburn.
