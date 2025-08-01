Inside Baylor Football: Fall Camp Impressions - Day 2
With the Bears opening up fall camp this Wednesday, your friends over at Baylor on SI took the time to head over to the practice facility in Waco, and lay eyes on the team and its fully formed roster. We'll continue this series up until the start of game week preparation (August 15th), and, every day we're out there, you'll learn something new about this Baylor Bears football squad.
Baylor RBs working the weight room
It looks like running backs coach Khenon Hall may be having his guys eating the weights. Bryson Washington is undoubtedly your starter, but looked like the smallest guy out there at 6'0, 215 pounds according to the official roster. True freshman Caden Knighton is all thighs and arms, I can see why he's gotten the "mini Skattebo" nickname. Another 4-star freshman, Michael Turner, also looks willing and able to take on the rigors of the Big 12. But, for me, the most physically imposing in that group at first look had to be Dawson Pendergrass, who, at 6'2, 234 pounds, would have had his hand in the dirt in another lifetime. Didn't get to see too much in terms of long-speed, the Bears should have no shortage of options trying to bully teams in short-yardage situations.
Tricky Trigg
Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports recently joined us for a podcast, and he said that it was Trigg, not Sawyer Robertson or anyone else, that could end up being the first Bear called in April's 2026 NFL Draft. I was a bit hesitant when he first said that, but, seeing him out on the turf for the first time, in the words of Lethal Shooter, "I understand it now". Robertson gushed about his relationship with Trigg and his personality in Wednesday's media availability, and I would be too if I had a guy like that at my disposal. Watching him accelerate in routes in air, and then show some serious pop in the blocking drills, I can now say I see the upside that Ryan referred to that could make Trigg a 2nd round pick. He looks like someone due for a breakout season
Leadership in the DL room
I was eager to lay eyes on Matthew Fobbs-White, who I expect to be a breakout pass rush star for this group, but I was more eager to get out of that triple digit Texas heat. Outside of seeing the big Texas A&M transfer Samu Taumanupepe, redshirt junior Devonte Tezino was a constant vocal leader for his group, offering encouragement and making sure that guys finished drills properly and through the line. A long-limbed interior guys at 6'5 and just under 300 pounds, Tezino was a key member of the DLINE rotation last year after missing the opener vs. Air Force. He looks set to be a starter, but more importantly, a real voice amongst the trenches on that defense. You can't have leaders that are afraid to stand up and hold guys accountable, and the Killeen native displayed that early and often during Baylor's second day of fall camp.
