'They’ve Been Pushing Hard': Baylor Ramps Up Recruitment of 2027 DL
Baylor has been heating up on the recruiting trail for the class of 2027, they have reached out to some top defensive talent across the country as of late, and they’ve been hitting the ground running in-state with 2027 four-star edge prospect Kaden McCarty out of Houston, Texas (Cy Falls HS), who racked up 60 tackles, 11 sacks, 24 TFLs, and 3 blocked punts on special teams. McCarty has been getting a lot of attention from a lot of programs across the country as he’s up to over 20 offers that include Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas. I recently got the chance to talk with McCarty about this Baylor recruitment and this is what he had to say.
When asked about how things were going with Baylor’s push on keeping him in-state, McCarty shared that things have picked up as of late for the Bears. “It’s been pretty good," McCarty told Baylor Bears On SI. "I feel like they’ve been pushing hard recently."
McCarty’s recruitment process has been on a upward rise recently with top programs around the country reaching out but when I asked what makes Baylor stick out the most out of the other programs it seems like the culture and relationship with the coaches have made a big impression, this is what he had to say about Baylor “I think the relationship side and what they’re building in their program,” McCarty noted
With McCarty going into his junior year it’s still early in his recruitment but he expresses what matters the most to him when trying to find the right program for him when the time comes to pick a school, He wants a place where he feels comfortable on and off the football field, “I’d say the school/coaches fitting me and the type of player/person and feeling like home really,” he said.
Baylor looks to jump into this recruitment early to gain ground to try their best to keep other high-end programs away and keep the Top-100 player in the nation in the class of 2027 in-state. McCarty also stated that he will be in Waco on October 4th when they host the defending Big-12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils in a big-time matchup.
