Big 12 Football: Baylor vs. TCU for toughest schedule; Is BYU getting off easy?
Early Thursday morning, CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah published an article that looked at the toughest schedules in the Big 12 Conference for this upcoming season. Rather than giving my own rankings, below, from lowest to highest strength of schedule, I will look at where he ranked each team and give my opinion as to whether they are too high, too low, or just right in their rankings.
16. BYU: Ranked as the easiest schedule in the Big 12, the Cougars are in a very interesting position heading into the season. With no direct answer at Quarterback given Jake Retzlaff transferring to Tulane, the Cougars will have time to figure out the solution as they will not be playing a significant conference opponent until the middle of October - the Cougars are ranked just right.
15. Houston: The Cougars start off their 2025-2026 season with two non-conference matchups on the road against SF Austin and Rice, both of which are winnable games for the Cougars. The Cougars close out their non-conference schedule with a matchup against Oregon State. Outside of the Beavers, away games against Arizona State and Baylor will push the Cougars, but their schedule in general is mellow compared to other conference foes. Ranked just right.
14. Texas Tech: The Red Raiders seem to be the talk of the College Football offseason, highlighted by their stellar transfer portal class. When looking at their schedule in depth, their non-conference slate is quite easy with UAB, Kent State, and Oregon State, all of which should be wins for Texas Tech. Going into conference play, drawing both Arizona State and Kansas State away will be tough. Overall, I would say they are ranked a little low and should be higher on the list for difficulty.
13. Kansas: Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks are back and better than ever and look to make some noise in the conference this year. Their non-conference schedule features two winnable games followed by a clash with Missouri in Columbia, a tough environment for sure. Moving into Big 12 play, the Jayhawks avoid drawing Arizona State and get to play Kansas State at home. Overall, I would argue they are ranked too high, even as the fourth-easiest schedule.
12. UCF: Scott Frost and the UCF Knights are looking to improve from their performance last year and have a schedule that could allow them to do so. A non-conference schedule that features Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T, and North Carolina at home, the Knights have a chance at starting conference play 3-0. From there, away games at Baylor, Kansas State, BYU, and Texas Tech will certainly be tough but in comparison, the Knights are ranked just right.
11. Oklahoma State: After a pitiful showing in Big 12 play last year, Mike Gundy and his squad enter a pivotal season for the Cowboys. When looking at their non-conference schedule, the game to highlight is a clash against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Outside of that, Kansas and Texas Tech away will be tough matchups, but the Cowboys do get Kansas State at home. Overall, I would say they are ranked just right.
10. Cincinnati: The Bearcats open the season with a tough home opening night against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. From there, however, the Bearcats avoid some of the power hitters in the Big 12, not having to play Arizona State, Kansas State, or Texas Tech in conference play. Overall, they are ranked too high on this list and could contend for one of the easiest schedules in the conference.
9. Arizona: The Wildcats have one of the most prototypical schedules for the conference. Starting with very winnable non-conference games against Hawaii and Weber State, Arizona enters their conference schedule with most of their tough games (Baylor, Kansas State, BYU) all taking place at home. A battle against Arizona State in Tempe to end the season will be difficult, but overall, they are ranked just right.
8. Iowa State: The Cyclones open their season across the pond with a match in Ireland against the Kansas State Wildcats, a tough game for anyone. From there, an additional non-conference game against in-state foe Iowa will be a tough matchup for Matt Campbell. However, most of their tough conference play games (Arizona State, Kansas) take place at home, outside of an away game in Boulder. Overall, they are ranked just right.
7. Arizona State: The Sun Devils are coming off one of their best seasons and are looking to continue that momentum into the 2025-2026 season. With a non-conference schedule that features a matchup in Starkville against Mississippi State, the Sun Devils should be entering conference play 3-0. From there, away games at Baylor and Utah could be tough challenges, but outside of that, the Sun Devils' schedule is relatively light. Overall, I would say they are ranked too high on this list and have an easier schedule than advertised.
6. West Virginia: Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown and is looking to return the Mountaineers to their former glory. Opening with a very winnable non-conference schedule, although a matchup against Pitt could make things interesting, the Mountaineers should be 3-0 entering conference play. Away games at Kansas and Arizona State could be penciled in as losses, but pulling Utah and Texas Tech at home should help offset that. Overall, they are ranked just right.
5. Colorado: Prime Time is back, and the Colorado Buffaloes are looking to make some noise even with losing Shadeur Sanders. Opening the season, the Buffaloes' non-conference schedule should be a cakewalk, even with the home matchup against Georgia Tech. Where things get dicey are in conference play, where Colorado faces BYU, TCU, Iowa State, and Utah in a row. Overall, their schedule is tough, but I think it is a little high and could be seen as easier.
4. Kansas State: Similar to the Cyclones, the Wildcats open their 2025 season in Dublin, which could go either way. Following a fairly easy non-conference schedule, the Wildcats' main games to look out for would be away at Baylor and away at Utah. Outside of those matchups, the draw for the Wildcats is relatively tame and should see a lot of success. Too high for me.
3. Utah: Kyle Whittingham and the Utes look to rebound with Cam Rising no longer under center. One of the more intriguing non-conference matchups, the Utes open their season in Los Angeles with a matchup against Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins. From there, the Utes conference schedule is a grind, drawing Texas Tech, Arizona State, Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas, all teams who are perceived to be top of the conference next year. Overall, they are ranked just right.
2. TCU: Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have, without a doubt, the hardest slate of non-conference games in their schedule. The Horned Frogs open their season with a clash against Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels in North Carolina, before having to play SMU at home two weeks later. From there, away games against Arizona State and Kansas State early in the season lead me to agree with CBS Sports that TCU has one of the hardest schedules in the conference.
1. Baylor: Lastly, coined the most difficult schedule in the Big 12, Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. Baylor's non-conference schedule gives TCU a run for its money with both Auburn and SMU on its slate. Drawing Arizona State, Kansas State, TCU, Arizona, and Utah, quarterback Sawyer Robertson and the Bears have their work cut out for them and deservedly have the title of toughest schedule in the Big 12 - just right.
