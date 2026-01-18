These are the days in college football.

Just when you think you can relax and think you have a good handle on things, it turns out that the craziness of the world could just be getting started.

Baylor football may be in that situation as they are looking at a potentially seismic change at their quarterback position.

Baylor thought they had their man when legacy commit DJ Lagway reportedly agreed to to transfer

Lagway was set to solidify Baylor’s offense at the most important position, and potentially form a dynamic duo with Baylor offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Now, there is potential for a wrench to be thrown into the whole situation.

Trouble Ahead?

Transfer portal season has had no shortage of drama, especially at the quarterback position. Demond Williams Jr was going to test the waters of his agreement with the team by entering the transfer portal.

Washington’s plan was to fight him tooth and nail, in what could have been a landmark ruling in regards to how much teeth the NCAA’s NIL agreements serve as theoretical contracts in these situations.

That drama was spared when Williams eventually opted to stay at Washington with Jedd Fisch.

The latest drama is at Duke, where Darian Mensah could be looking to test the waters of the transfer portal.

What happens there remains to be seen, but in the event he leaves CBS Sports is reporting that a potential replacement at Duke would be DJ Lagway.

Sources tell me and @chris_hummer that one of the quarterbacks now of interest to Duke as a potential replacement for Darian Mensah is former Florida star QB DJ Lagway, who has been on the verge of heading to Baylor but hasn’t signed yet pic.twitter.com/GUul8Mrbd7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2026

Lagway has agreed to transfer to Baylor, but has not signed anything, which is an important distinction.

Pen to Paper

Much like free agency in the NFL, nothing really matters until the player puts pen to paper.

It goes without saying that losing a transfer quarterback at this stage of the offseason would be a disaster. Baylor could, in theory, chase another quarterback in the portal, but they have put their eggs in Lagway’s basket as the man to resurrect their offense in 2025.

Lagway is far from a finished product, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

He also struggled with turning the ball over, throwing 14 interceptions on the year.

Regardless of what he did a year ago, college football is not that different from the NFL in this fact.

The entire operation starts with who is under center. While it has only been two weeks, Baylor has already put two weeks worth of work in under the assumption that Lagway was going to be under center when the spring ball started.

It’s not impossible, but going back to the drawing board would not be advantageous at all at this point of the year.

This is the era we live in now for college athletics, but Dave Aranda and Spavital need to make sure that their quarterback stays with them.

