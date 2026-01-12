Star quarterback DJ Lagway is reportedly set to officially sign with the Baylor Bears

According to former Baylor Bears Heisman Trophy winner, now Fox Sports college football analyst, Robert Griffin III, Florida Gators transfer DJ Lagway is no longer just verbally committed, he is officially signing with Baylor. After days of speculation suggesting the former five-star quarterback could still explore other options, Griffin’s report delivered clarity and finality.

That confirmation matters because it closed the door on lingering portal rumors that followed Lagway’s initial verbal commitment. While the quarterback had already pledged to Baylor, outside chatter continued to suggest SEC or Big Ten programs, particularly the Ole Miss Rebels, could reenter the picture. Nonetheless, the Bears were able to get the job done and coach Dave Aranda has his next star quarterback.

Lagway’s path to that decision included multiple visits before Waco. He took official visits to Florida State and Virginia earlier in the process, allowing the recruitment to develop before Baylor hosted him last. That final visit proved to be the most impressionable.

During his time in Waco, Lagway attended a men’s basketball game at Foster Pavilion, sitting alongside head coach Dave Aranda and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Shortly after that visit, he issued a verbal commitment. Rivals reported the decision within 24 hours, cementing him as the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to Baylor. Family ties played a role as well, as Lagway’s father, Derek Lagway Sr., played running back for the Bears from 1997 to 2001.

Despite the speed of the commitment, speculation followed. Reports suggested Lagway could still take additional visits, including one to Ole Miss, which was searching for a quarterback after Trinidad Chambliss was denied sixth-year eligibility by the NCAA. Lagway addressed that narrative directly.

“Everything has been hectic,” Lagway told On3. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

That statement effectively ended the discussion. Ole Miss moved on soon after, signing Auburn transfer Deuce Knight, a clear signal that Lagway was no longer in play.

Lagway leaves Florida after two uneven seasons. He threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes. The Gators went 12-13 during that stretch, including a 4-8 season in 2025 that led to Billy Napier’s midseason firing. Jon Sumrall was hired to reset the program, but Lagway chose movement over patience.

For Baylor, the timing is critical. Sawyer Robertson is gone. The Bears finished 5-7 last season, 3-6 in Big 12 play, and tied for 11th in the conference. Aranda enters 2026 under significant pressure. The program needed a swing with real upside. With Lagway now signing, Baylor didn’t just win a recruitment, it made a statement.

