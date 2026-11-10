Baylor Red-Zone Report: Bears Perfect Inside the 20 in Win Over Iowa State

Baylor's offense has looked much improved since Joe Klanderman took over as interim head coach, and Saturday's 42-31 Homecoming victory over Iowa State offered another example.

The Bears scored touchdowns on all three trips inside the 20 against the Cyclones after going 3-for-5 in the previous week's win over UCF.

Baylor also found the end zone three times from outside the red zone, overcoming a 10-point first-quarter deficit to secure its sixth victory and become bowl eligible with three regular-season games remaining.

Red-Zone Offense by the Numbers

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball for a touchdown ahead of Iowa State safety Drew Surges (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor finished a perfect 3-for-3 in red-zone opportunities, with touchdowns coming on a 19-yard pass from DJ Lagway to Tony Livingston, a fumble recovery by offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki and an 11-yard run by Ryelan Morris.

The Bears didn't attempt a field goal, marking their second consecutive game with at least three red-zone touchdowns.

Baylor finished with 423 total yards, including 194 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Lagway led the team with a career-high 119 rushing yards, while Morris added 50 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

The Bears also committed just one penalty for 15 yards, avoiding costly setbacks that could have disrupted their scoring opportunities.

Red-Zone Turning Point

Baylor's most important red-zone possession came late in the second quarter, with the Bears trailing 17-14 and looking to take their first lead.

Starting at their own 22-yard line with 2:45 remaining, Baylor moved downfield behind two receptions from Gavin Freeman and a 27-yard scramble by Lagway.

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After reaching the Iowa State 5-yard line, Lagway attempted to score on a second-down run but fumbled near the goal line. Sieracki recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, giving Baylor a 21-17 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Baylor carried its momentum into the second half, scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter to extend its lead to 35-17.

The Bears' final red-zone opportunity came midway through the fourth quarter, after Iowa State had narrowed the deficit to 35-23.

Facing third-and-9 at the Cyclones' 43-yard line, Lagway connected with Dre'lon Miller for a 32-yard gain to the 11. Two plays later, Morris scored on an 11-yard run to restore Baylor's 19-point lead with 4:11 remaining.

Looking Ahead

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (1) as seen during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's red-zone success against Iowa State was encouraging, but its ability to score from anywhere on the field was equally important.

Lagway broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before connecting with Taz Williams Jr. for a 62-yard score in the third. Morris also scored from 33 yards out, giving Baylor three touchdowns without needing to enter the red zone.

The Bears averaged 6.7 yards per play despite converting just four of 11 third-down opportunities. Their explosive plays helped compensate for those struggles and reduced the need for lengthy drives.

Baylor has now scored 83 points in two games under Klanderman, including 11 touchdowns. The offense has shown significant progress in both red-zone execution and its ability to generate big plays.

With bowl eligibility secured, Baylor can focus on building greater consistency over its final three regular-season games. The Bears won't always be able to rely on long touchdowns, making their execution inside the 20 even more important moving forward.

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