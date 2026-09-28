Baylor Red-Zone Report: DJ Lagway's Ankle Injury, Rust Limited Offense in Week 4

As the dust finally settles in the aftermath of the Baylor Bears' 23-13 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, the unpacking of Saturday's game can begin in earnest. That includes a breakdown of how the Bears' offense performed in the red zone.

In Week 4, Baylor faced a Power Four opponent for the first time since the season opener, and that represented just one variable affecting the team. For better or worse, the offense reintegrated multiple players returning from injury, including starting quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receiver Jadon Porter. Lagway had an uneven first game back, and his play style and mobility limitations coming off a severe ankle sprain informed how OC Jake Spavital called the offense on Saturday.

With that out of the way, let's dive into the Bears' offensive performance inside the red zone this week.

Red-zone offense by the numbers

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) carries the ball for a 6-yard gain against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Colorado defense, Baylor reached the red zone five times, matching the team's highest total of the season (Week 2 versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers). However, the Bears only turned three of those trips into touchdowns, their lowest red-zone TD rate of the year so far. And while the offense managed to score from outside the opposing 20-yard line multiple times in each of the past two weeks, only one of those plays materialized on Saturday: Porter's 33-yard touchdown reception.

While multiple parties own the blame for Baylor's red-zone inefficiency, Lagway will probably take most of the arrows. He missed a handful of open receivers throughout the game, and outside of his interception in the first half, arguably no misfire mattered more than Lagway's incompletion on fourth-and-goal late in the game. On the play, Porter runs a rub route to clear space for Matthew Klopfenstein. Lagway had a window to connect with the 6-foot-4 tight end but sailed it over his head.

Perhaps just as importantly, Lagway didn't offer much of a running threat in his first game back from injury. That doesn't come as a surprise -- the ankle injury all but immobilized him in the season opener before forcing him to sit out multiple weeks -- but it still affected Spavital's options.

"There was a great field goal by Rhett [Armstrong], it was at 54 yards, and we were trying to get closer to it," head coach Dave Aranda said following the game. "I think if we're in a position where we weren't fighting back from an injury, he probably runs it there, DJ does. I think he threw it out of bounds where he could have scrambled or ran.

"You want the full opened-up thing. We have to work our way toward that."

While Aranda's example took place outside the red zone, Lagway's lack of mobility surely affected the play-calling when the offense neared the goal line. He officially finished the game with two carries: a sack and an unplanned scramble.

Red-zone turning point

Colorado consistently found ways to help Baylor enter the red zone. Early in the second quarter, a turnover on downs gave the Bears a short field, and the Buffs proceeded to yield 22 yards via penalty over the next three plays. At that point, running back Dawson Pendergrass generated a 6-yard run to set up the offense just outside the goal line, and Lagway capped off the drive with a 3-yard pass to Gavin Freeman.

That score put the Bears ahead for the first time, and they would never relinquish the lead.

Adjustments for next week

Unless Lagway's ankle suffered a setback during the game -- Aranda gave no such indication during his postgame press conference -- another week of rehab could help him reclaim some of his mobility. For whatever inconsistencies Lagway has exhibited during his college career, his ability to extend plays and create outside of structure gives Baylor a gear that they would largely lack without him. That, as much as anything, would improve the Bears' red-zone offense (and the offense overall).

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