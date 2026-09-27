To be the head coach of a football team comes with decisions at every turn. Successful coaches make the right calls at the right time and unsuccessful coaches don't. On Saturday, even in a game that wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing, Coach Aranda made some good decisions in the win. From letting special teams do their thing to limiting DJ Lagway on what could have been either electric or dangerous plays, Coach Aranda could have fumbled things pretty badly by deciding to go the other routes.

Special Teams Carried This Game

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) kicks a field goal against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trusting Rhett Armstrong to attempt a 54 yard field goal. By far his longest of the season, a miss would have set up the Buffaloes with good field position and could have potentially changed the momentum of the game. Coach Aranda would have been well within his right to just send out Palmer Williams to try and pin Colorado deep in their own territory (as he had success with all gam), but instead decided to go for points and it paid off in a big way.

Limiting DJ Lagway on the Ground

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) carries the ball for a six yard gain against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway still isn't at 100% or something. Several opportunities presented themselves today for Lagway to try and gain yards on the ground with his feet, but in most of those opportunities Lagway chose to attempt a pass instead.

While it would have been nice to see Lagway do more running in this game, in his post-game comments, it seems the decision came as a mutual decision between Coach Aranda and Lagway that safety and longevity were paramount and that not taking unnecessary hits would help the Bears in the long run.

At some point this season though, Lagway is going to have to try to gain yards on the ground to serve as a +1 for the defense to have to honor.

Trusting Palmer Williams Punting Ability

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer Williams might be the best punter in all of college football. Seven punts tonight saw four of them inside the 20, with three of them being inside the five yard line. Williams averaged 50.4 yards per punt and is usually a sure-fire bet to flip field position when he's called to perform. Trusting in Williams' leg instead of risking a turnover on downs shows that Coach Aranda has dialed back the overly aggressive play-calling nature that he's shown in the past.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.