Baylor Red-Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded (or Stalled) and How the Bears Adjust in Week 3

As the dust finally settles in the aftermath of the Baylor Bears' 44-3 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers, the unpacking of Saturday's game can begin in earnest. That includes a breakdown of how the Bears offense performed in the red zone.

In Week 2, Baylor didn't make as many red-zone trips as the lopsided final score might suggest. Nate Bennett, the backup quarterback starting in place of the injured DJ Lagway, threw multiple touchdowns from outside the Prairie View A&M 20-yard line. That included each of Bennett's first two career scores, a 33-yard strike to Jayden McGowan and a 22-yarder to Dre'lon Miller on back-to-back drives.

Still, this week's red-zone report will examine the trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line that the Bears offense did make this past Saturday.

Red-zone offense by the numbers

In total, Baylor made four red-zone trips in Week 2. Another drive late in the second quarter did reach the Prairie View A&M 20-yard line, but it did not progress beyond that point, technically preventing that series from entering the red-zone category. For an offense that produced 44 points during the game, that figure will probably seem odd -- the Bears had four red-zone drives during the previous week's 17-16 loss to the Auburn Tigers -- but it speaks to the unit's explosiveness against the Panthers.

For Baylor, McGowan emerged as one of this week's red-zone stars. While his first score came from 33 yards out, he followed up that score with a 13-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. On the play -- a run-pass option with a bubble screen tagged on the field side -- Bennett spit the ball out to McGowan in the flat. The senior wideout made one defender miss behind the line of scrimmage and then ran to daylight.

Puts his foot in the ground and makes a man miss! @jay3mg pic.twitter.com/o8LbVW6Kh8 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 13, 2026

For McGowan, a player on his fourth school since the start of 2023 and someone who has missed most of the past two years with injuries, the game represented more than an offensive breakout.

"It was such a blessing," McGowan said after the game. "It's been so long since I was able to play ball. Ended up missing the whole of last season, so I'm just so thankful for the opportunity to play again and for coach Aranda and coach [Jake Spavital] giving me the shot to play. Luckily, I was able to make the most of my opportunities."

Red-zone turning point

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the nature of Saturday's game meant that no true red-zone "turning point" occurred, a troubling development has taken form over Baylor's first two games. Dawson Pendergrass, a goal-line savant during his last healthy season, hasn't produced like one so far in 2026. His final stats from Week 2 look fine -- 17 touches for 88 yards from scrimmage -- but his numbers from inside the opponent's 20-yard line should at least raise some questions about his usage.

Through two games, Pendergrass has just six total touches inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Half of those went for no gain or a loss of yardage. He also has yet to reach the end zone, something he did 14 times over his last two healthy seasons. Part of the issue stems from the offensive line, but the running back's feel and vision might still need some time to adjust after missing all of the 2025 season.

In all likelihood, Pendergrass will round into form in the coming weeks. Still, Baylor's coaching staff would probably aid his progress by dialing up more touches for him near the goal line.

Adjustments for next week

Directly following Week 2, it remains unclear whether Bennett or Lagway will start under center for next Saturday's matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. How that situation unfolds will directly affect Baylor's approach to the red zone. Though Lagway has premier mobility when healthy, he probably won't move quite so fluidly if he returns two weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain. If he returns in limited form, the defense will have one less player for which to account in the ground game.

Conversely, another start for Bennett could open up some options for designed quarterback runs in Week 3, given Lagway's presumed limitations coming off injury. Bennett can't replicate a fully recovered Lagway's top-end speed. However, the backup signal-caller does offer some juice, as his 17-yard rushing touchdown against Prairie View A&M illustrates.

Regardless of which QB starts, Baylor should make a concerted effort to involve Pendergrass more in the red zone. For the offense to reach its apex later in the season, he'll need to have a heavy role, and more touches in September could help prepare him.

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