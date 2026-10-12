Baylor Report Card: Grading the Offense Through the First Five Games

The Baylor offense has had an up-and-down year so far. They started slowly in the opener against Auburn, showing flashes of brilliance but failing to put consistent pressure on the Auburn defense, which led to the 16-point showing. In the next two games, the first against FCS Prairie View A&M and the second against Louisiana Tech, Nate Bennet started due to DJ Lagway's ankle injury. In those two games, the offense flew, though against far inferior opponents.

Baylor Football looks much improved in 2026. | via Baylor Athletics

Lagway has stepped in as the Big 12 conference started. The first game against Colorado left a lot to be desired offensively, but the second game against Arizona State in Tempe was quite the opposite, with Baylor scoring at will. Let's grade each position group and see where the Bears can improve.

Quarterbacks: B+

Huge performance for Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway: 25-40 for 306 yards, 4 passing TDs, rushing TD.



Baylor's 55-19 win over Arizona State is the biggest since Sept. 18, 2021 against Kansas. Three months later, the Bears won the Big 12 championship.pic.twitter.com/FGwPV7Zuje — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 4, 2026

Between DJ Lagway and Nate Bennet, I think there has been above-average quarterback play. Lagway threw an interception and had a fumble in the opener at Auburn, and threw an untoward interception at the end of the first half against Colorado. He was lights out at Arizona State, though, having the best game of his college career. If Lagway can play as he did against Arizona State every week, Baylor are in for an exciting season, and a possible Big 12 championship and playoff berth.

Running Backs: B

The running backs have left much to be desired in my opinion, but after the Arizona State performance, I will give them a lot more credit. The running backs' play is largely dependent on the offensive line play, something that has been massively variable all year. Against Arizona State, the running backs were perfectly synergistic with the offensive line, which led to a massive rushing day of 244 yards on 36 carries. Almost seven yards per carry. The Bears also broke off a 75-yard touchdown and a 63-yard touchdown in that game.

Offensive Line: B-

The offensive line gets a B- grade so far. I felt like they were the main reason that Baylor struggled to run the ball in the first four games and even struggled to dominate in the FCS game and against Louisiana Tech. Against Arizona State, they were dominant, which leaves Baylor fans hoping that they have finally figured it out. They have been subtly shifting things around, and it seems to have added a lot to the rushing attack. Look out for senior Cole Rhett to continue to step up, most recently at left guard.

Tight Ends: C

The tight ends have not been anything special so far this season. Baylor fans have been spoiled in the past with guys like Michael Trigg, Drake Dabney, and Ben Sims being prolific receivers and having massive roles in their respective offenses. Fast forward to today, and neither Tony Livingston nor Matthew Klopfenstein give you enough in the passing game to be excited about.

TONY LIVINGSTON REELS IT IN 💪 @BUFootball



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/CZ2lY18P1y — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 4, 2026

The reason that I grade them a C rather than a D or F is that the run blocking has been good, and because of the massive 3rd-down touchdown grab that Tony Livingston had against Arizona State. That was a Michael Trigg-esque grab, and Baylor needs Livingston to channel more of that to take pressure off of DJ and the receiver room.

Wide Receivers: B

Cleansing your timeline with some @TheGavinFreeman highlights pic.twitter.com/rS3lnfkvfw — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 30, 2026

Gavin Freeman has been carrying the wide receiver room. He leads the team with 42 receptions, and the drop-off behind him is steep: Louis Brown IV ranks second with only 15. I would like to see the ball spread around a little more. There have been brilliant flashes from Jadon Porter, but he has also been dealing with lagging injury. If Porter and Brown can find some form, this receiver room could be the key to unlocking that explosive Spavital offense we know so much about.

Jake Spavital: A

I think Jake Spavital is doing as well as he can with the cards he was dealt. It is no secret that Baylor took the NIL vault and spent big on the defense, leaving Spavital with DJ Lagway and a bunch of talented, but let's say "cheaper" players NIL-wise. The two-point call against Auburn was the right play, and he had Nate Bennet looking great in the two games he had to play.

Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital | Baylor Athletics

Play-calling was not the offense's issue against Colorado, and then he put on a clinic in Tempe against a good Arizona State team. Spavital has been a massive part of every piece of success Baylor has had in the last three years, and Baylor fans should hope that he will continue to be a part of this success for as long as Aranda and McNamee can hold on to him.

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