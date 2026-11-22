Baylor came out of halftime tied with the second-best team in the Big 12, but the offense mailed it in during the second half. Almost every team Texas Tech has faced has posted over 20 points, but the Bears came up with just 10 across 13 drives.

Baylor hosted its second ranked opponent of the season, No. 12 Texas Tech, for their final home game of the season. The Bears were in striking distance for most of the game but got clipped 20-10. Here are the takeaways:

The offense goes dormant

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Despite generating two interceptions in the third quarter, the Baylor defense wasn't allowed off the field. The offense mustered just 24 yards across three drives in the quarter, allowing the game to slip away.

Lagway's decision-making and confidence seemed to drift while the ball carriers continued to be shut down by the Red Raider D-line.

The unit was able to produce its best drive of the game in the fourth but only got three points for it. It's been a long season for this offense, and something will have to change in 2027.

Baylor playcalling made the offense look much worse than it was early on

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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DJ Lagway looked like the better quarterback and one of the best players on the field in the first half, but the playcalling often made the offense look dumb.

Twice on third and short in the first quarter, the Bears drew up a go route down the sidelines, didn't convert, and then punted the ball. Why? Why throw a deep ball if you aren't going to go for it on the fourth down? It doesn't make sense.

The run game never got established, and DJ Lagway was forced to carry the whole load. Lagway makes things good happen when he is using his legs and throwing to the middle of the field; it took too long to recognize it.

The tackling was improved

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After the tackling looked hopeless against BYU, the Baylor tackling was surely a talking point during the week. There were still explosive plays, but a lot of impressive tackles slowed down one of the best offenses in the country. Eight different Bears had a tackle for loss.

The entire defense stepped it up against the Red Raiders. There were many solo tackles that limited explosive plays from the speedy Texas Tech offense. It was a team effort, containing the ball carrier instead of just diving at him.

Both the primary and secondary got back to their dominant ways, forcing the Red Raiders into long third downs, a weak point of their offense. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't match the intensity on the other side of the ball.

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