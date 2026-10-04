Who would have thought. A 55-19 win over Arizona State, Baylor proved the doubters wrong. The win streak improves to four games and shows no signs of stopping.

DJ Lagway throws for a career-high four touchdowns in a blowout that is the most impressive performance from the Bears in recent memory. There is a lot; here is an instant batch of takeaways:

Offense finally starts strong

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense was amazing and got some fortunate breaks, which helped them continue to get the job done early on. The story was how the offense moved the ball: three touchdowns on four drives to start the game.

The running game looked unrecognizable, the offensive line looks like they have unlocked something, and the Lagway/Freeman connection stayed sharp.

I did not think a 24-point first half was in the cards. But sure enough, not committing penalties and establishing the run game can do wonders for a struggling offense. The Bears would go on to score on 9 of 13 drives in the game.

Strong play calling on both sides of the ball

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked like the playbook was finally all the way open for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, drawing up some creative run blocks and beautiful red zone passing plays. Finally, the hyped coach Spav and Lagway duo is starting to click.

He was giving Lagway chances all night long, even after overthrowing some fade passes. It paid off; Lagway built some valuable confidence and stretched the ASU defense.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman also continued to manage the defense well, blitzing Boley and never letting him find his groove.

The offensive line turns it around

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass and lineman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's O-line has been a glaring issue over the start of the season. They weren't much of an issue against the Sun Devils, putting together four quarters of solid play and helping the running game to an unprecedented 241 yards.

Hopefully they can keep their newfound momentum and confidence over the bye week and into the rest of the season. Lagway played one of his best games ever; the offensive line breakout should be credited.

Utilizing the tight ends

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Hawkins Polley (86) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends got a big uptick in targets, and they took advantage, cashing in on a pair of touchdowns from Hawkins Polley and Tony Livingston. The receivers are going to get the big yardage, but having big guys to trust in the red zone is invaluable.

The unit also got involved in the run blocking, which was the most improved part of Baylor's team from last week. The offense was a well-oiled machine, and the tight ends did their part.

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