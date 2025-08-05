Baylor transfer Emar'rion Winston shares which two young pass rushers are impressing in fall camp
The Baylor Bears had just 23 sacks a year ago, and was ranked toward the bottom of the country. To make matters worse, Baylor lost its top four sack getters. However, Dave Aranda hoped to make amends by landing a few transfers in the portal, along with utilizing the 2025 recruiting cycle.
One player the Bears are counting on off the edge this season is Oregon transfer Emar'rion Winston. After playing in 30 games in three seasons with the Ducks, Winston is the veteran of the group, and someone younger guys will look to for help.
Winston, who had recorded 27 tackles with the Ducks, was asked by reporters on Monday who a couple of players, who weren't being talked about enough, were impressing in fall camp. Winston brought up two names in his group: UTEP transfer Jaylin Jones and true freshman Kamauryn Morgan.
"When I saw Jay, I really liked his body," Winston said of Jaylin Jones. "I love his long arm, and I like what he can bring to the edge from that standpoint. And K3 is another big guy. I don't know what their deal is with getting big young dudes, but these dudes are bigger than me.
"So, you know, like looking at them rush, it can be interesting to see what they can bring. But even like K3, he's a bigger guy that dips well on the edge. He has a really good bend, and he's really good with his hands. So that's why they all stand out in their own particular ways, but I think it also is kind of a cheat code when they got a 6'8 wingspan."
Along with Winston, Tulane transfer Matthew Fobbs-White is expected to play a major role in the Baylor defense. But if the Bears are going to make a big improvement off the edge, Baylor will need some younger guys step up. Winston noted the preparation his group is making to make improvements this fall.
"Yeah, there was one article that I saw, and this just goes to the dedication on what they want to do this season," Winston began. "K3 came in, Kamauryn, and gained 40 pounds because he wants to play football. Like they're prepared to do something right now. It's not like a wait and go get it.
"As of right now in our room, the idea that we instill in our own minds is everything is always up in the air. If you come in and have a bad day, tomorrow we need a great day because we need you on the field this year. And everybody's attacking fall camp with that mindset."
Baylor will kick things off on August 29 at home against Auburn.
