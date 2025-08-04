'Might have the best QB-RB duo in the conference': Joel Klatt ranks Baylor football in his preseason top 25
College football is right around the corner with a Week 0 slate starting on August 23. Almost one week later, Baylor football will begin on a Friday night at home against Auburn. One of the most prominent college football analysts, Joel Klatt, gave his preseason top 25 list for the upcoming season and he had the Baylor Bears as his No. 23 team.
Klatt has faith in Baylor's offense -- saying it could have the best QB-RB duos in the conference. The Fox analyst has zero concern with the Bears' offense, but he does question what Baylor's defense might look like in 2025.
“All right. Next for me is Baylor at 23. So Baylor finished the year on a high note," Klatt began on his podcast. "Regular season, six straight wins. Now, they did lose in that bowl game to LSU, but they found something at the quarterback position for Dave Aranda. Sawyer Robertson broke out last year.
"Over 3,000 yards thrown the football. Now, they've got Bryson Washington to go with them at running back. I think they might have the best running back quarterback duo in the conference. Washington ran for over 1,000 yards as a freshman. And I think the defense should improve. Here's what's interesting for me about Dave Aranda.
"You would think that his defense would lead the way. Last year, that wasn't the case. The offense had to carry this team. He's back to calling the defense a place for the second year in a row. And I expect them to turn around on that side of the football. Intriguing opening game.”
For Klatt, he has that Week 1 showdown against Auburn circled on the calendar. He believes the Bears can win that game, and if so, that will set the tone for Baylor in the Big 12 Conference.
“I think that we're going to know everything we need to know about Baylor and maybe this other team, who by the way, didn't make my top 25. Friday night, week one on FOX, Baylor and Auburn in Waco. That one's going to be a really good one.
I think Baylor's got a good chance to win that football game. That's going to set the tone for them. Again, six regular season wins in a row to end the year. Last year, they lost to LSU in the bowl game. Now, they get that giant opener at home against Auburn."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor's recruiting battles with blue bloods is a sign of success for Dave Aranda
Momentum Flip: Michigan surges ahead of Baylor for Malachi Zeigler
Former Ohio State Buckeye turned Baylor Bear evaluates the Baylor Cornerback Room
Inside Baylor Football: Fall Camp Impressions - Day 4
Auburn turned Baylor QB Walker White said it was an 'automatic yes' when Bears came calling
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnS