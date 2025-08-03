Momentum Flip: Michigan surges ahead of Baylor for Malachi Zeigler
When I last covered 2027 four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, Baylor had positioned itself in the mix of his recruitment, which also involved SMU, Mississippi State, and Michigan. According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider (247Sports), Michigan is starting to trend and gain recruiting momentum in Ann Arbor for the Louisiana prospect, the coaching connection, life on campus as a student-athlete, and the history of Michigan is standing out for Zeigler.
Baylor, at the beginning of this spring/summer, had made a strong impression on Zeigler, with consistent interest and making Zeigler feel like a top priority for the future in Waco. During that timeframe, it seemed like Baylor had made up some ground in Zeigler's recruitment. But now it seems as if the Bears are looking from the outside in on this recruitment.
Michigan, now surging to be the favorite for Zeigler and his recruitment as picking up steam in recent weeks, has been successful as of late with recruiting the quarterback position this decade, as they had J.J. McCarthy, who in his three years at Michigan (2021-2023) won the Wolverines their first national championship (2023) since 1997, won three consecetive Big Ten Championships, made three CFP semifinal apperances, McCarthy finished his career with the highest winning percentage in NCAA Divison I history with a 27-1 record. Bryce Underwood, who was the number one quarterback and number one overall prospect in the class of 2025, flipped before signing day last cycle from LSU to Michigan, and also has a Top-10 quarterback in the nation, Brady Smigiel, who is currently committed to the Wolverines in the 2026 class.
Recruiting battles shift all the time, and with this beginning early in Zeigler's recruitment, he is reported to be eyeing a decision soon, as this could have Baylor currently playing catch-up. Never say never when it comes to recruiting, with Baylor being one of the favorites to possibly win the Big-12 conference this season with a very challenging schedule shows how much is changing for the better in Waco as Dave Aranda and his staff look forward to the challenge and get Baylor back to the high powered program that the country is known Baylor to be. Can Baylor flip things and get Zeigler back on campus for a game this season before a decision is made, or will they have to turn to another prospect to get their future Waco signal caller for the future?
