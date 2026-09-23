Both Dave Aranda, Travion Barnes are Big Fans of Garrick Ponder — You Should be as Well

During Baylor's Media Availability on both Monday and Tuesday of this week, Garrick Ponder's name came up a few times as he seems to be a player's player. Ponder is the kind of player who the coaches can look at and say, "There, right there. That's the work ethic to model after." From fellow teammates only having positive things to say about him to Coach Aranda also speaking very highly of him, Ponder's influence on defense (and the Bears as a whole) simply can not be understated.

Garrick Ponder Seems to Fit in Seamlessly With the Baylor Defense

Troy Trojans tight end Trae Swartz (89) makes a reception while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive end Garrick Ponder (30) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda: "Yeah, I think he does a great job at intentional practice. He really focuses on the Tuesdays and the Wednesdays. He's one of the best guys at working his technique. All right, I'm gonna be on purpose to get better at this. There's some high strung stuff to him in terms of like, I'm gonna succeed. I'm gonna get this done. I'm gonna do all that. So when it doesn't happen, you kind of have to, at times, take him off the side.

"Get him to breathe a little bit and come back down and then go back into the fight, so to speak. But I think that's part and parcel of why he's successful. Because he knows what he's doing and he knows why he's doing it. And so I think the best is to come for him. I think he is feeling more and more comfortable in the defense. I think Joe and Carson have a good idea of how to use him. And he's probably gonna be moved around a little bit more here coming up."

Our Take: A passionate player who's dedicated to practicing and improving? Who could possibly say "no" to wanting a player like that? How does Baylor go about finding a dozen or more just like Ponder?

Ponder has already impressed on defense; blocking a punt against PVAM, recorded a couple of quarterback sacks and recovered a fumble against LA Tech, and has more tackles for loss than any other Baylor player with four.

If Coach Aranda is excited for his future and Coach Klanderman is able to find how to properly utilize him, the upper limit of how good Ponder can be this season is astronomical. With plenty more football to play Ponder is going to have his chances at being a menace for opposing offenses, and that's an exciting prospect for the Bears defense to rally behind.

Describe Garrick Ponder

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) reacts after a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travion Barnes: That's my guy. I feel like, see, words can't even explain it. I don't even know how to explain it. He's a special guy. He's one of those guys you feel like, I feel like I can always count on. I look out there and see him, we look at each other, nod our head. I know if I'm not there, he's gonna be there. That's what type of guy he is.

Our Take: Follow this link and watch Barnes' reaction when asked about Garrick Ponder. Although Ponder wasn't standing at the podium next to Barnes, you can feel the camaraderie between the two in Barnes' chuckle upon being asked about him. There's a connection between these two players that inspires hope for the remainder of the season and shows the unity that this Bears team shares with one another.

Does Garrick Ponder Bring Intensity to This Baylor Defense?

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) drops into coverage during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travion Barnes: "Yeah, just like seeing him, I remember playing Auburn. I wanna say on their sideline, he shot out the field and swiped on the quarterback leg, made a play like, that type of stuff get a defense energy and juice. So just seeing that, he's like, yeah, he gets us fired up."

Our Take: As Grandmother Willow from the 1995 Disney Film Pocahontas once said about ripples in the water, "So small at first, then look how they grow. But someone has to start them." Garrick Ponder could be the exact kind of ripples that this Baylor team needs to get to that next level. Ponder is going to be a force to be reckoned with each week and for each team that Baylor will be facing this season.

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