The Biggest Decision Coach Aranda Got Right vs. LA Tech and What it Means Moving Forward
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With Big 12 play starting this Saturday against Colorado, speculation abounds. Will Colorado be able to bounce back from the whooping that Northwestern put on them? Will Baylor be able to ride the momentum of their two game winning streak? Coach Aranda's decision to start Nate Bennett over DJ Lagway may be the best answer to those questions.
Will DJ Lagway be Starting Against Colorado?
When asked about DJ Lagway's potential for starting against Colorado this Saturday, Coach Aranda had this to say during Monday's Media Availability: "I think so, yeah, we have not practiced yet. And so we're gonna do that later today. But all indications are yes. And so he was able to work out actually Saturday prior to the game on the field. And felt really good and feels good walking around and all of it now. And so he's excited, he's ready."
Why Didn't DJ Lagway Start Against LA Tech?
Also during Media Availability on Monday, Coach Aranda was asked essentially "If it was a conference game last weekend, would DJ have played?" to which Coach Aranda answered with, "Right, yeah, he was at 60% last, probably 60, 70 last week. So I didn't feel like he was in a position to protect himself off of just in the pocket movement, just pushing off and making kind of sudden movements. I didn't feel like he was in a position to do that. And so regardless of who it was, I just didn't feel he could protect himself. Well, now I feel like he's improved and he's ready.
"And then the run game part of it is important. I think Nate rushing touchdown goes to show it. And I think even on the flip of it, the LA Tech's first drive versus us, that first drive, whereas any runs were kind of knocking them out with penetration by the D line, but they get too overzealous and too confident.
"And they get too aggressive and then the quarterback slips out. And so the run game, the scramble part of it is essential. And I think for an O line that's kind of in the phase where we're at right now, it's very essential. And so that's gonna be a part of DJ's game."
Nate Bennett Has Stepped Up These Past Two Weeks
Not just his debut performance against PVAM but also against LA Tech, Nate Bennett was the right guy at the right time. Whether connecting with wide receiver Gavin Freeman 17 times over the over the past two weeks, scoring touchdowns with his legs, or just being overall Mr. Dependable, Bennett has performed about as well as a backup quarterback could be asked to do. That's why the choice to start him over a less-than-100% DJ Lagway was the best choice that Coach Aranda could have made this past week.
What It Means Moving Forward?
Coach Aranda has shown that player safety and longevity is paramount to his philosophy. Even going so far as to essentially wager the Auburn game in week one on a two point conversion (that ultimately failed) instead of kicking a PAT with the hopes of overtime. Baylor ran 99 offensive plays that game, and by the end of the game, Lagway was struggling to move much on his injured ankle (as well as the other players beginning to show the signs of fatigue).
Colorado and the Big 12 Await
Ensuring that DJ Lagway was healthy for the Big 12 schedule was essential. Nate Bennett being the steadfast hand of a quarterback that he is was a blessing. Getting as many players previously listed as "out" on the injury report back into the starting rotation for Colorado and the rest of the upcoming Big 12 games may be just what is needed to lift this Bears team from "should be competitive in the conference" to "Baylor is a contender."
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague