The Biggest Decision Coach Aranda Got Right vs. LA Tech and What it Means Moving Forward

With Big 12 play starting this Saturday against Colorado, speculation abounds. Will Colorado be able to bounce back from the whooping that Northwestern put on them? Will Baylor be able to ride the momentum of their two game winning streak? Coach Aranda's decision to start Nate Bennett over DJ Lagway may be the best answer to those questions.

Will DJ Lagway be Starting Against Colorado?

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about DJ Lagway's potential for starting against Colorado this Saturday, Coach Aranda had this to say during Monday's Media Availability: "I think so, yeah, we have not practiced yet. And so we're gonna do that later today. But all indications are yes. And so he was able to work out actually Saturday prior to the game on the field. And felt really good and feels good walking around and all of it now. And so he's excited, he's ready."

Why Didn't DJ Lagway Start Against LA Tech?

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in action against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also during Media Availability on Monday, Coach Aranda was asked essentially "If it was a conference game last weekend, would DJ have played?" to which Coach Aranda answered with, "Right, yeah, he was at 60% last, probably 60, 70 last week. So I didn't feel like he was in a position to protect himself off of just in the pocket movement, just pushing off and making kind of sudden movements. I didn't feel like he was in a position to do that. And so regardless of who it was, I just didn't feel he could protect himself. Well, now I feel like he's improved and he's ready.

"And then the run game part of it is important. I think Nate rushing touchdown goes to show it. And I think even on the flip of it, the LA Tech's first drive versus us, that first drive, whereas any runs were kind of knocking them out with penetration by the D line, but they get too overzealous and too confident.

"And they get too aggressive and then the quarterback slips out. And so the run game, the scramble part of it is essential. And I think for an O line that's kind of in the phase where we're at right now, it's very essential. And so that's gonna be a part of DJ's game."

Nate Bennett Has Stepped Up These Past Two Weeks

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not just his debut performance against PVAM but also against LA Tech, Nate Bennett was the right guy at the right time. Whether connecting with wide receiver Gavin Freeman 17 times over the over the past two weeks, scoring touchdowns with his legs, or just being overall Mr. Dependable, Bennett has performed about as well as a backup quarterback could be asked to do. That's why the choice to start him over a less-than-100% DJ Lagway was the best choice that Coach Aranda could have made this past week.

What It Means Moving Forward?

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; A Baylor Bears helmet sits on the team bench prior to a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda has shown that player safety and longevity is paramount to his philosophy. Even going so far as to essentially wager the Auburn game in week one on a two point conversion (that ultimately failed) instead of kicking a PAT with the hopes of overtime. Baylor ran 99 offensive plays that game, and by the end of the game, Lagway was struggling to move much on his injured ankle (as well as the other players beginning to show the signs of fatigue).

Colorado and the Big 12 Await

Sep 23, 2017; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the Big 12 and Baylor logo on a endzone pylon during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. The Sooners defeat the Bears 49-41. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ensuring that DJ Lagway was healthy for the Big 12 schedule was essential. Nate Bennett being the steadfast hand of a quarterback that he is was a blessing. Getting as many players previously listed as "out" on the injury report back into the starting rotation for Colorado and the rest of the upcoming Big 12 games may be just what is needed to lift this Bears team from "should be competitive in the conference" to "Baylor is a contender."

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