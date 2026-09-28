Bowl Projections: Who Baylor Football is Predicted to Play Entering Week 5

The Baylor Bears are now 3-1 on the season after taking down Colorado on Saturday, 23-13. It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but the Bears' defense continues to make plays and Baylor's special teams kept Colorado at bay.

DJ Lagway's return was met with so-so play. It's clear he's still not 100 percent, as Lagway didn't look to run the ball at all. His arm talent is impressive, but taking what the defense is giving is still a work in progress with the former five-star.

Following Baylor's win and ahead of Week 5 action, here is where the Bears are being projected to go in the latest bowl predictions.

ESPN

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN had two different opponents for Baylor to play.

Kyle Bonagura - SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: vs. North Texas

Mark Schlabach - Cactus Bowl: vs. Northwestern

North Texas is 2-2 on the season, and if Baylor drew the Mean Green, the Bears would certainly be favored to win the game. North Texas, despite Eric Morris leaving, still has an explosive offense and a team that can put points on the board, but it also struggles to stop teams. DJ Lagway and Co. would be able to put some points on the board.

As for Northwestern, the Wildcats are currently 2-1 on the season, and they crushed Colorado in Week 3 of the season, 41-7. NU also played Indiana tough this past Friday, losing to the Hoosiers in Bloomington, 29-23. Northwestern plays a tough defensive brand of football and with Chip Kelly at OC, the 'Cats offense has only improved.

On3

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On3 has Baylor staying in Texas and playing an SEC program.

Texas Bowl: vs. Kentucky

Kentucky has been a much-improved team under new head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats went into College Station and took down Texas A&M in Week 3, 31-21. This would be a big challenge for Dave Aranda's team. The 'Cats can move the ball well, but their defense is certainly suspect.

CBS Sports

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports has Baylor playing an Armed Force team.

Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

The Black Knights are 2-1 on the season, and as always, this would be a unique game for Baylor to play. Army runs the triple option and the Bears' new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman would have to change his game plan around to play Army, if Baylor would draw the Black Knights.

Quarterback Cale Hellums has thrown for 186 yards in three games and he's also the leading rusher with 246 yards and five scores on the ground.

Athlon Sports

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athlon Sports has Baylor playing a Texas team.

First Responder Bowl: vs. UTSA

The Roadrunners are 3-1 this season and are coming off an impressive win over Colorado State in Week 4. UTSA's lone loss came in Week 3 against Texas, losing 30-6.

Veteran quarterback Owen McCown has passed for 862 yards on the season, while throwing seven touchdown passes and one interception. The Bears' defense would be tested in this game, despite UTSA being a Group of Six team.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.