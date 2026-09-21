Bowl Projection Roundup: Baylor Football vs. Florida Gators Would be a Highly Anticipated Game

The Baylor Bears are coming off a 36-19 win over LA Tech in Week 3 and Dave Aranda's team is sitting at 2-1 on the season. The Bears are going to get Big 12 play started this weekend as Baylor will host Colorado, which just got toasted by Northwestern this past weekend.

Baylor fared poorly in Big 12 play last season, but the Bears appear to be a different team, and with DJ Lagway coming back this weekend, the Bears could be hard to stop.

But after three weeks, the pundits apparently aren't too high on Baylor. Looking at bowl projections, there are only two prominent sites that have the Bears making a bowl game.

ESPN

Cactus Bowl



Kyle Bonaguara: vs. Maryland

Mark Schlabach: vs. Minnesota

Both of ESPN's analysts have the Bears going to a bowl game this season. The matchup against Maryland is an interesting choice, with Baylor traveling to College Park in 2027 to play the Terrapins. It would make for two quick games between the two schools. But it would also feature two high-octane offenses. Malik Washington can sling the ball for the Terps and we know what DJ Lagway is capable of.

Staying in the Big Ten, Minnesota is currently 2-1 on the season after beating two low-level schools, while getting trounced by Mississippi State in Week 2. The Gophers are usually known for their stout defense and average offense. Baylor's offense against Minnesota's defense would be the story to watch.

Pro Football Network

Liberty Bowl vs. Florida

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Network has a real intriguing bowl game for Baylor this season. The Florida Gators, which are now ranked and beat Auburn this past weekend, is the former school of Lagway. There would be plenty of anticipation for this game if came down to the Bears and the Gators.

Lagway played two seasons at Florida and struggled a lot in Year 2 under Billy Napier. Now that he's at Baylor, Lagway hopes to cut down on the turnover issues that plagued him during his time in Gainesville.

The Bears would be tasked with slowing down Florida's offense, while the Gators' defense would have to slow down Lagway's arm and his plethora of weapons out wide.

Not a lot of love for Baylor

Despite already winning two games in three weeks, those were the only two sites that mentioned Baylor making a bowl game. Sites like On3, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, and Athlon Sports didn't have the Bears making their predicted bowl games after three weeks.

Which means they don't think Baylor will win six games this season. The Bears are coming off a 5-7 record last season, and it's easy to dismiss Baylor, but the Bears appear to be a different team this season.

Baylor's season really starts this weekend and a win over Colorado could give the Bears the juice they need to make a run.

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