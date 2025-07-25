CBS Sports ranks Big 12 head coaches ahead of 2025 season: Where is Dave Aranda?
In his five years at Baylor, Dave Aranda has compiled a 31-30 record with the Bears. In his second year with the program, Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 record and a Sugar Bowl win, with a No. 5 finish. But since 2021, Baylor has gone 6-7, 3-9, and 8-5. While things haven't gone as smoothly for Aranda, Baylor showed what it was capable of finishing 2024 on a six-game win streak.
But until Aranda shows consistency, he's not going to be ranked toward the top of the conference. CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah ranked every Big 12 head coach ahead of the 2025 season, and Aranda came in at No. 10 -- which is two spots better than last year's ranking at No. 12.
"Aranda remains one of the toughest coaches in the Big 12 to evaluate. He led Baylor to the best season in program history, a 12-2 Big 12 title campaign with a Sugar Bowl win and top-five finish. Otherwise, he has more losing seasons than winning. However, the second half of 2024 gave a glimpse of the program's upside as Aranda led a six-game winning streak and ended in Big 12 contention. If Baylor remains in conference contention, the evaluation on Aranda will shoot up."
It won't be an easy start for Aranda in 2025. Games against Auburn, SMU, and Arizona State in Week 4 will shape the Bears' season. If Aranda can find a way to pull out at least three wins in the four-week stretch, Baylor could be a favorite to win the Big 12. But another rough year in Waco could spell troubling things for Aranda.
Here was CBS Sports' top 10 Big 12 head coaches:
1. Matt Campbell (Iowa State)
2. Kyle Whittingham (Utah)
3. Chris Klieman (Kansas State)
4. Lance Leipold (Kansas)
5. Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State)
6. Kalani Sitake (BYU)
7. Deion Sanders (Colorado)
8. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)
9. Sonny Dykes (TCU)
10. Dave Aranda (Baylor)
