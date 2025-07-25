Baylor Basketball: Scott Drew calls Cameron Carr a 'top-five athlete' following USA's win over Lithuania
Team USA is one win away from winning the gold medal at the FISU World University Games. It was a dogfight for the US in the semifinal game against Lithuania. USA was trailing heading into the fourth quarter, but they found a way and pulled out a 72-64 win to move on.
Team USA has yet to lose a game in the FISU games, and that's saying something since Baylor lost every player from last year's team. However, Scott Drew's team is clicking and playing very well together. The Bears aren't playing with their full set of players either. There are a few players who couldn't play in this -- like five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou. But what Team USA does have is a trio of very skilled players.
One player who has shot out of a cannon during this event is forward Cameron Carr. The Tennessee transfer has shown off his athleticism and scoring ability, leading Team USA to several wins. Following the win over Lithuania, Coach Drew said Carr is one of the top athletes he's coached.
"Yeah. If we could have him dunk from the free throw line, I think we'd make more of them," Drew said laughing about Carr's free-throw trouble. "But he definitely is. And not only him, I mean Dan's [Skillings] athleticism. Tounde won the McDonald's dunk contest.
"Normally if you get somebody who wins the McDonald's dunk contest, that's by far and away the best athlete you have on the team. And I mean, we have three guys that I, and I'm not saying Isaac's another one where, I mean, there's some SportsCenter highlights in practice that you see. But Cam overall, top five athlete I've coached for sure with the things he's able to do."
Carr went just 7-for-14 from the free-throw line, but he came through when Team USA needed him. Carr is explosive in transition and can create his own shot whenever he likes. Carr was asked about his athletic ability following the game.
"I think, honestly, it's been exciting," Carr said of playing on the big stage. "I think that it's the beginning for me, and then also my teammates giving me the ability, like looking for me and allowing me to showcase my athletic abilities. Honestly, I was just blessed by God. I mean, I wouldn't be able to do this if he didn't bless me with my jumping ability, but I would have to give all my thanks to my teammates, though. They make it a lot easier for me."
While free-throw problems were evident, the US held Lithuania to just seven fourth-quarter points. In the first half, Team USA had issues leaving shooters open in the corner and Lithuania would make them pay. But Drew had his team on lockdown mode in the final 10 minutes, and the defense is what propelled Team USA to the gold medal game.
"Defense, defense for sure. Free throws were a struggle," Carr said of the game against Lithuania. "I can take that one personally and say I didn't do a good job making free throws, and it doesn't really fall on anybody else on the team. It's really, it's on me. I got to make my free throws.
"They're free at the end of the day, but the fourth quarter, it was defense, and really honing in and taking a prideful, taking pride in defense and not being the one to get scored on, and that's what we talked about, every possession, just taking advantage of every possession that we're out there and not letting them slip away. They still did, of course. I mean, they played fast."
Team USA will play Brazil for the gold medal on Saturday.
