Paul Finebaum claims Auburn's toughest 2025 test will be a Big 12 opponent
As the college football season approaches, sports media personalities have begun reviewing schedules and providing their insight on intriguing matchups. On July 21st, one of the most prominent figures in sports media and SEC enthusiast, Paul Finebaum, made a bold claim about Baylor's home opener against the Auburn Tigers. On McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum asserted that Auburn's opening matchup against the Bears could be "the biggest game of the year" for the Tigers' season.
When asked to break down the game, Finebaum went on to explain why people should not count out the Bears in this matchup. He noted, "It’s the first one. It’s the Friday night game against Baylor. I don’t think a lot of people take Baylor seriously. You’ve been there. You understand what that stadium can be like, especially on a Friday night opening the season."
Coming from someone who has been coined an "SEC enthusiast" and is no stranger to the SEC hype train, Finebaum's candor regarding the potential difficult atmosphere in Waco is illuminating. Auburn is entering its third year under head coach Hugh Freeze, and an opening-night matchup against a strong Big-12 opponent could derail the Tigers' season after just one game.
The Bears certainly have the talent to compete with the SEC, and will have the opportunity to pull off an incredible opening-week upset to start the college football season. When asked about their Friday night home-opener against Auburn, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was optimistic and noted that his team is "Excited for that first game. It is going to take a really detailed and focused approach to be in some big moments in that game, and to win those moments. There has got to be growth from where we were a couple of months ago versus our bowl opponent, to this one. Excited for that opportunity," Aranda said.
Baylor's home opener against Auburn will take place on Friday, August 29th at 8:00 pm EST.
