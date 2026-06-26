Every Baylor Player in College Football 27 With Overall Rating

College Football 27 is right around the corner, with a worldwide release date of July 9, with early access beginning as early as July 2. Baylor football fans will be able to play with the Bears very soon — or start a Dynasty with Sac. State if that's what you like to do.

EA Sports recently released every rating for every player who opted into the game. For Baylor, most players opted in, but there are a couple of notable omissions. With that being said, it's never too late for players to opt into the game, and with every update, more players could appear.

Here is what every Baylor player is rated who entered the game.

Top 10 overall players

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DT Hosea Wheeler - 84 overall RB Dawson Pendergrass - 83 overall QB DJ Lagway - 83 overall CB LeVar Thornton - 83 overall LB Travion Barnes - 83 overall WR Gavin Freeman - 82 overall S Jacob Redding - 82 overall P Palmer Williams - 82 overall WR Dre'lon Miller - 81 overall RB Michael Turner - 81 overall

Quarterbacks

DJ Lagway - 83 overall

Edward Griffin - 67 overall

Nate Bennett - 62 overall

Quinn Murphy - 61 overall

Lagway began College Football 26 as a 90-overall player, but as his season continued to unwind, his rating dropped. Lagway will have to have a good start to the season in order to get back towards the 90-overall status.

Running backs

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dawson Pendergrass - 83 overall

Michael Turner - 81 overall

Caden Knighten - 80 overall

Ryelan Morris - 77 overall

One notable omission is true freshman HD Davis, who was a late signee in the class. Pendergrass, Turner, and Knighten are very close together, and Ryelan Morris has a 94 speed rating, one of the best on Baylor.

Wide receivers

Gavin Freeman - 82 overall

Dre'lon Miller - 81 overall

Louis Brown - 80 overall

Taz Williams - 76 overall

London Smith - 75 overall

Chase Collier - 74 overall

Jadon Porter - 72 overall

Michael Johnson Jr. - 67 overall

Neither Ashton Jones nor DeBraun Hampton, among a few others, are in the game at launch for Baylor. It's not shocking to see Freeman, Miller, and Williams as the top trio on the Bears. Porter might be a little low at 72.

Tight ends

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Tony Livingston - 74 overall

Matthew Klopfenstein - 73 overall

Kai Wesley - 70 overall

Hawkins Polley - 65 overall

Dylan Schaub - 64 overall

Peter Almanza - 64 overall

Tony Livingston and Matthew Klopfenstein are going to be the top two tight ends on the team, but Livingston's ceiling is quite high with his athletic ability.

Offensive line

Kaden Sieracki - 78 overall

Cole Rhett - 75 overall

Logan Moore - 74 overall

Lawson Petty - 73 overall

Matthew Parker - 73 overall

Asher Hale - 72 overall

Isaiah Robinson - 70 overall

Koltin Sieracki - 70 overall

Yakiri Walker - 70 overall

Nate Kibble - 69 overall

Harrison Cluff - 67 overall

The weakest area of Baylor in the game, and possibly in real life. The Bears added a lot of players via the portal, but we need to see them keep DJ Lagway upright.

Defensive line

Hosea Wheeler - 84 overall

Garrick Ponder - 79 overall

Kamren Washington - 79 overall

Jordan Mack - 78 overall

Zavion Hardy - 78 overall

Jaylin Jones - 77 overall

Devonte Tezino - 76 overall

Jae'lin Battle - 76 overall

Jamaal Whyce - 76 overall

Ryan Davis - 76 overall

Jackson Blackwell - 75 overall

Kyler Jordan - 75 overall

Braylen Jackson - 73 overall

Daemian Wimberly - 70 overall

Trent Thomas - 70 overall

The defensive line is fairly well ranked for Baylor in the game, with a lot of depth. Hosea Wheeler is the top-ranked Bear in the game, and he should be a dominant force for Baylor — assuming he's eligible. Garrick Ponder is the top-rated edge rusher.

Linebackers

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travion Barnes - 83 overall

Kyland Reed - 74 overall

JJ Shelton - 68 overall

Kaleb Burns - 67 overall

Kedric Walker - 63 overall

Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 62 overall

Kaleb Arterberry - 60 overall

Freshman Jamarion Phillips is not in the game as of now, and Travion Barnes is by far the best linebacker Baylor has in the game. Kaleb Burns feels underrated after a lot of playing time a year ago.

Cornerbacks

LeVar Thornton - 83 overall

Devon Jordan - 77 overall

Jayden Rowe - 76 overall

Calvin Simpson-Hunt - 75 overall

Reggie Bush - 75 overall

Daniel Cobbs - 74 overall

Stilton McKelvey - 71 overall

Kyler Beaty - 69 overall

LeVar Thornton is back and leading the corner room, and Baylor's transfers are good depth pieces. Former Ohio State corner Calvin Simpson-Hunt is No. 4 in the game.

Safeties

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacob Redding - 82 overall

Colby McCalister - 80 overall

Devin Turner - 80 overall

Austin Ausberry - 75 overall

Tyler Turner - 75 overall

Micah Gifford - 71 overall

Bo Onu - 70 overall

Colin Peacock - 69 overall

Jordan Davis - 68 overall

Michael Allen - 63 overall

After a standout season a year ago, Jacob Redding leads all safeties for Baylor. Kansas State transfer Colby McCalister is his sidekick, and both Turners are back in the fold.

Specialists

P Palmer Williams - 82 overall

K Rhett Armstrong - 76 overall

Palmer Williams is severely underrated. An All-American leg and arguably the top punter in the nation should be much higher than an 82.