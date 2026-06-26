Every Baylor Player in College Football 27 With Overall Rating
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College Football 27 is right around the corner, with a worldwide release date of July 9, with early access beginning as early as July 2. Baylor football fans will be able to play with the Bears very soon — or start a Dynasty with Sac. State if that's what you like to do.
EA Sports recently released every rating for every player who opted into the game. For Baylor, most players opted in, but there are a couple of notable omissions. With that being said, it's never too late for players to opt into the game, and with every update, more players could appear.
Here is what every Baylor player is rated who entered the game.
Top 10 overall players
- DT Hosea Wheeler - 84 overall
- RB Dawson Pendergrass - 83 overall
- QB DJ Lagway - 83 overall
- CB LeVar Thornton - 83 overall
- LB Travion Barnes - 83 overall
- WR Gavin Freeman - 82 overall
- S Jacob Redding - 82 overall
- P Palmer Williams - 82 overall
- WR Dre'lon Miller - 81 overall
- RB Michael Turner - 81 overall
Quarterbacks
- DJ Lagway - 83 overall
- Edward Griffin - 67 overall
- Nate Bennett - 62 overall
- Quinn Murphy - 61 overall
Lagway began College Football 26 as a 90-overall player, but as his season continued to unwind, his rating dropped. Lagway will have to have a good start to the season in order to get back towards the 90-overall status.
Running backs
- Dawson Pendergrass - 83 overall
- Michael Turner - 81 overall
- Caden Knighten - 80 overall
- Ryelan Morris - 77 overall
One notable omission is true freshman HD Davis, who was a late signee in the class. Pendergrass, Turner, and Knighten are very close together, and Ryelan Morris has a 94 speed rating, one of the best on Baylor.
Wide receivers
- Gavin Freeman - 82 overall
- Dre'lon Miller - 81 overall
- Louis Brown - 80 overall
- Taz Williams - 76 overall
- London Smith - 75 overall
- Chase Collier - 74 overall
- Jadon Porter - 72 overall
- Michael Johnson Jr. - 67 overall
Neither Ashton Jones nor DeBraun Hampton, among a few others, are in the game at launch for Baylor. It's not shocking to see Freeman, Miller, and Williams as the top trio on the Bears. Porter might be a little low at 72.
Tight ends
- Tony Livingston - 74 overall
- Matthew Klopfenstein - 73 overall
- Kai Wesley - 70 overall
- Hawkins Polley - 65 overall
- Dylan Schaub - 64 overall
- Peter Almanza - 64 overall
Tony Livingston and Matthew Klopfenstein are going to be the top two tight ends on the team, but Livingston's ceiling is quite high with his athletic ability.
Offensive line
- Kaden Sieracki - 78 overall
- Cole Rhett - 75 overall
- Logan Moore - 74 overall
- Lawson Petty - 73 overall
- Matthew Parker - 73 overall
- Asher Hale - 72 overall
- Isaiah Robinson - 70 overall
- Koltin Sieracki - 70 overall
- Yakiri Walker - 70 overall
- Nate Kibble - 69 overall
- Harrison Cluff - 67 overall
The weakest area of Baylor in the game, and possibly in real life. The Bears added a lot of players via the portal, but we need to see them keep DJ Lagway upright.
Defensive line
- Hosea Wheeler - 84 overall
- Garrick Ponder - 79 overall
- Kamren Washington - 79 overall
- Jordan Mack - 78 overall
- Zavion Hardy - 78 overall
- Jaylin Jones - 77 overall
- Devonte Tezino - 76 overall
- Jae'lin Battle - 76 overall
- Jamaal Whyce - 76 overall
- Ryan Davis - 76 overall
- Jackson Blackwell - 75 overall
- Kyler Jordan - 75 overall
- Braylen Jackson - 73 overall
- Daemian Wimberly - 70 overall
- Trent Thomas - 70 overall
The defensive line is fairly well ranked for Baylor in the game, with a lot of depth. Hosea Wheeler is the top-ranked Bear in the game, and he should be a dominant force for Baylor — assuming he's eligible. Garrick Ponder is the top-rated edge rusher.
Linebackers
- Travion Barnes - 83 overall
- Kyland Reed - 74 overall
- JJ Shelton - 68 overall
- Kaleb Burns - 67 overall
- Kedric Walker - 63 overall
- Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 62 overall
- Kaleb Arterberry - 60 overall
Freshman Jamarion Phillips is not in the game as of now, and Travion Barnes is by far the best linebacker Baylor has in the game. Kaleb Burns feels underrated after a lot of playing time a year ago.
Cornerbacks
- LeVar Thornton - 83 overall
- Devon Jordan - 77 overall
- Jayden Rowe - 76 overall
- Calvin Simpson-Hunt - 75 overall
- Reggie Bush - 75 overall
- Daniel Cobbs - 74 overall
- Stilton McKelvey - 71 overall
- Kyler Beaty - 69 overall
LeVar Thornton is back and leading the corner room, and Baylor's transfers are good depth pieces. Former Ohio State corner Calvin Simpson-Hunt is No. 4 in the game.
Safeties
- Jacob Redding - 82 overall
- Colby McCalister - 80 overall
- Devin Turner - 80 overall
- Austin Ausberry - 75 overall
- Tyler Turner - 75 overall
- Micah Gifford - 71 overall
- Bo Onu - 70 overall
- Colin Peacock - 69 overall
- Jordan Davis - 68 overall
- Michael Allen - 63 overall
After a standout season a year ago, Jacob Redding leads all safeties for Baylor. Kansas State transfer Colby McCalister is his sidekick, and both Turners are back in the fold.
Specialists
- P Palmer Williams - 82 overall
- K Rhett Armstrong - 76 overall
Palmer Williams is severely underrated. An All-American leg and arguably the top punter in the nation should be much higher than an 82.
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Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop