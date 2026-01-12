Baylor adds explosive playmaker Dre’lon Miller to revamped wide receiver room

Colorado rising junior wide receiver Dre’lon Miller has officially signed with Baylor, giving the Bears another explosive offensive weapon out of the NCAA transfer portal and continuing a clear effort to reshape the receiver room around quarterback DJ Lagway.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Miller committed following his official visit to Waco and becomes Baylor’s second wide receiver addition of the portal cycle, joining Kentucky transfer Hardley Gilmore IV. Together, the two signings signal a targeted push for versatility, speed, and playmaking ability on the perimeter.

A proven playmaker with the ball in his hands

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'lon Miller (6) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Miller brings a compact, physical build and elite yards-after-catch ability. Over two seasons at Colorado, he totaled 52 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 144 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Notably, 337 of his 435 receiving yards came after the catch, underscoring what separates him from a typical slot receiver.

Miller flashed early as a true freshman, finishing fifth on the team in receiving yards behind a loaded Colorado receiver group that included Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Travis Hunter, Baltimore Ravens receiver LaJohntay Wester, Carolina Panthers receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and Green Bay Packers receiver Will Sheppard. A fair reason to have a slow start to his collegiate career.

His role shrank this season after suffering an early injury, while Colorado’s offense struggled mightily amid inconsistent quarterback play and offensive line issues. The Buffaloes finished 15th in the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 3-9 campaign. That context matters. Miller’s production dip was more circumstantial than indicative of his ceiling.

Before arriving in Boulder, Miller was one of the most productive players in Texas high school football. At Silsbee High School, he piled up 3,556 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns, while also rushing for 770 yards and five scores. A former four-star recruit, he held offers from USC, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, and several other Power Five programs.

Pairing Miller with Hardley Gilmore

Nov 15, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Miller’s signing comes on the same day Baylor finalized the addition of Hardley Gilmore IV, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound wideout from Kentucky. Gilmore recorded 28 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown last season and brings a smoother, vertical element to the room.

Together, Miller and Gilmore give Baylor two contrasting play styles, one built on explosiveness after the catch, the other on route running and separation, while adding much-needed depth and competition.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Miller projects as a multi-role weapon who can line up in the slot, motion into the backfield, contribute on returns, and grow into a more complete receiver. For Baylor, it’s not just a portal win, it’s a calculated upgrade designed to maximize Lagway’s development moving forward.

More From Baylor On SI