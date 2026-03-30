OC Jake Spavital Breaks Down Baylor's WR, TE Rooms Heading in 2026

Not only will Baylor have a new-look offensive line and a new quarterback leading the way in 2026, but the Bears' wide receiver corps will look a whole lot different. Starters Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, and Ashtyn Hawkins are gone, along with star tight end Michael Trigg.

There are a few familiar faces back in Waco, like Louis Brown, Jadon Porter and Taz Williams, but there are also a cast of new characters. Baylor needed to add some playmakers for Lagway, and the Bears brought in a couple of experienced wideouts like Gavin Freeman and Dre'lon Miller.

Freeman and Miller are the most accomplished wideouts on the team, but Brown was supposed to be a mainstay in 2025, however, he opted to redshirt after four games in hopes of having a more prominent role for Baylor in 2026. And according to offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Brown has looked the part early in spring.

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"Louis Brown looked phenomenal today," said Spavital. "And I gotta keep on him cuz he's got potential to be a really special player. And I think when DJ kind of takes the field and the experience that he's had and who he is as a person, and the hype. I think he brings some excitement in that receiver room as well. And you have Dre'lon Miller and Gavin Freeman out there as well and Jadon Porter and Taz Williams. And you got some guys that are moving around a lot of different positions."

More two tight end sets in 2026?

In 2025, with how talented Baylor's wide receiver corps was, we saw a lot of 11 personnel, with four receivers on the field. Michael Trigg was a tight end, but Jake Spavital used him more as a wide receiver. He was too tall for defensive backs, and too fast for linebackers to cover.

But with Trigg gone, Baylor will rely on Matthew Klopfenstein in 2026 as its main tight end. He was a reliable No. 2 last year, catching eight passes for 73 yards and a score. He was also a talented blocker. But he won't be the only tight end you see this year.

Baylor went out and landed Lagway's teammate, Tony Livingston, from Florida, who is very athletic. Expect to see more 12 personnel out of Baylor in 2026.

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"But just going back to like Louis Brown, I think that could be a pretty good connection that you can see in the future," Spavital said regarding Brown and Lagway. "Yeah, Klop is, he's probably the most reliable guy I've coached in a long, long time. You might see some more packages with Tony coming here as well and how much I believe in Klop.

"You're gonna see a lot more 12 personnel as well. And I think I'm gonna be a little more multiple with like the personnel groupings as what I've had in the past, like here. Like last year, I thought we were very different. Very dynamic with our speed at receiver and Trigg. And I played Trigg more as a receiver because he was a matchup nightmare. And there's not very many tight ends that I've ever been around that have that ability.

"But I think Klop and Tony are really good. I think Hawkins Polley's doing well. And I think you're gonna see some pretty good packages with those guys going forward. But with Klop, I feel confident in putting him in the game and never taking him out."