Josh Cameron has found a new home after being selected No. 191 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL Draft.

Cameron was a productive receiver in Baylor’s offense and also moonlighted as a punt returner during his time on campus.

There’s little doubt he’ll be asked to do both at the NFL level, considering where he was drafted.

“A big-bodied target, Cameron is a physical presence on the outside and has above-average ball skills (1.4 percent drop rate). He is an adequate athlete, by NFL standards, who tracks the ball well at every level and tramples defensive backs after the catch,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic said in his draft guide.

Cameron finished the 2025 season with 872 yards on 69 receptions and nine touchdowns, and parlayed that into an invite to the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl granted Cameron an opportunity to play against a wide variety of competition, with everyone invited representing an NFL Draft prospect. That may not always be the case in college games.

Cameron made a big play during the Senior Bowl when he beat his man on a simple go route off of the line of scrimmage and attacked the ball in the air to make a catch on the sideline for an explosive play.

Baylor's new-look WR corps

That skillset is out the door now, and the Bears will have to find new playmakers as they are trying to break in their new quarterback in DJ Lagway.

All four of Baylor’s top receivers from a season ago are graduating with Cameron being the headliner, which means they needed to get to work fast during the offseason.

They’ll likely have to replace most of their contributors from a season ago by committee, as there is not a true standout on the roster that has proven himself at the moment.

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The biggest name of the transfer bunch is Dre’lon Miller who spent the last two seasons playing for Deion Sanders at Colorado before coming back to Texas. He was not alone, as Baylor brought in another talented transfer in Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman

Miller caught 20 passes for 158 yards and just one touchdown last season for the Buffaloes.

Freeman caught 53 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns at Oklahoma State.

Essentially, the Bears will be breaking in a whole new offense, which is almost the norm these days in college football.

Jake Spavital and Dave Aranda will have their work cut out for them as they do not have a soft landing to begin the season.

Getting the pass catchers in sync with their quarterback should be a top priority as the season draws near.