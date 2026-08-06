CBS Sports has put out rankings for Big 12 head coaches, and as expected, it has drawn up plenty of controversy. It's honestly a massive challenge to have to rank these guys when you consider how much staffing and rosters change year to year for most teams. Some of their picks are spot on, but a few others really make you wonder what they were looking at. So, let's take a dive into this CBS Sports coach rankings list and talk about what I feel is right and wrong.

Wrong: Dave Aranda Jumps in Rankings

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Balyor's Dave Aranda landed at No. 9 in the rankings, a spot better from last season, despite a five-win 2025 year.

With multiple seasons of not achieving over nine wins, I just don't think it's right to have Aranda bumped up from last year, when there wasn't much improvement from the season before. Maybe it's CBS giving him a little bit of hype with the full rebranding of staff and players from the portal, but getting a better rank after two pretty bad seasons just doesn't feel right to me. Aranda is on the hot seat this year, and somehow finds a way to jump in his conference rankings.

Wrong: Kalani Sitake at Number One Over Joey McGuire

Although I respect what Sitake has done in the last two years, making BYU a team capable of a national title, which is something they haven't seen since the late 80's and early 90's. But Joey is third behind two coaches he beat last year, and being a reigning Big 12 champion. Seems like an easy choice to put him number one. Texas Tech is ranked 12th in preseason rankings and will likely be the top runner in the conference again this year and make another run for the national championship.

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire attends a football practice, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right: Giving Brent Brennan The Big Jump

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though 2024 didn't have the ending result Arizona wanted, they have been on three consectutive years of being a top 25 team. With star quarterback Noah Fifita going into his senior year and the majority of a returning offense coming back, I think there's no doubt Brent is in store for another big year for Arizona.

Wrong: Throwing Eric Morris Above Multiple Coaches

Although I am a little bought into this hype for the Oklahoma State team this year, it feels hugely disrespectful to have Morris over coaches like Dave Aranda, Satterfield, and Rodriguez despite the past couple of disappointing years from them. I definitely like the moves that the Cowboys have made, but even though multiple coaches haven't had the greatest seasons recently, I'd still take them over someone like Eric, who is getting thrown into a very tough situation at Oklahoma State after just three years at North Texas.

Right: Throwing Deion Sanders in the Bottom Four

Believe me, I wanted to buy into the Deion hype, with all the portal moves he's made and the high-level recruits he's been able to pull in recent years. We are still waiting for that elite season from the Buffaloes, with all the talent on the field and in the staff room; Deion just can't seem to get it done.

Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room before Colorado's win over Colorado State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many people ask what can it be? They have had all the talent in the world, even with a Heisman player and a very talented quarterback; they still only managed a nine and four record and lost their bowl game, getting blown out by BYU. Year after year, Colorado is losing more and more top players to the portal, and Deion needs to flip this program around before he will likely be demoted to being less than a head coach.