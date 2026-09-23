4 Keys to a Baylor Football Win Over Colorado

Baylor starts off their Big 12 slate by hosting the Colorado Buffaloes, led by the enigma that is Coach Deion Sanders.

The Bears (2-1) suffered a brutal overtime loss to 'Coach Prime' in 2024 and will look to equalize on Saturday against a struggling Buffaloes team (2-1).

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) reacts after losing in overtime | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here are five keys for Baylor to finish the homestand strong and takedown Colorado:

Attack a struggling defense

The Buffaloes allowed 423 yards and 41 points to Northwestern last week.

The Louisiana Tech defense is probably better than the Colorado defense at this point in the season. When you have an arm like Lagway's and a slot receiver like Gavin Freeman, use them.

Stretch out the Buffalo defense early with some deep balls, then have some surgical, longer drives in the back half of the game.

Protect Lagway

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, DJ Lagway is expected to start but won't be in full form.

"[Lagway] was 70 percent [last] Tuesday," head coach Dave Aranda said. "How about next Tuesday being 90 percent or 85 percent or something like that? Let's take that, you know, and let's have you as close to 100 percent as we can."

If Lagway isn't at 100%, it probably means he still won't be a threat with his legs, making it harder for him to evade pressure.

The worst-case scenario is DJ suffering a bigger injury; the offensive line will have to do a better job at pass protection than they did against Louisiana Tech.

Force early turnovers

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush II (22) defends a pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coughed it up four times against Northwestern. Quarterback Julian Lewis threw his first two career interceptions in the meltdown, and the talent of the Baylor defensive line should be able to force the ball out.

Forcing some early takeaways would put this game to rest quickly, as the offense shouldn't have much trouble finding a groove.

Dominate third and fourth down

Baylor's third-down defense struggled against a slippery Bulldog quarterback last week, but it shouldn't have to carry over to the Colorado game.

The Buffaloes failed three of their four fourth-down attempts against Northwestern. Their offense will stall out if the Bears can stay disciplined on third/fourth and short.

Both teams have had penalty issues so far, and Baylor will need to clean that up in order to keep Colorado from extending drives.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.