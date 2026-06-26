Led by DJ Lagway, 3 Takeaways From Baylor's Big 12 Media Days Player Representatives

The 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days is right around the corner. The two-day event will take place on Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8. The Big 12 Media Days returns to Frisco (TX), home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Eight teams will be featured each day, and the Baylor Bears will take part on Tuesday. You'll be able to see the event take place live on ESPNU from 10 a.m CT to 3 p.m. CT.

Head coach Dave Aranda will take part in the event, and the Bears announced six players who will also represent Baylor.

Redshirt Senior DB Michael Allen

Redshirt Senior DE Kyler Jordan

Senior TE Matthew Klopfenstein

Junior QB DJ Lagway

Junior LB Kyland Reed

Redshirt Senior DL Jamaal Whyce Jr.

Here are a few takeaways.

Led by DJ Lagway, Baylor brings two transfers

DJ Lagway's Instagram

Of course, DJ Lagway will represent the Bears. Lagway, a former five-star recruit, is going to be the face of Baylor this season. Lagway is hopeful to resurrect his career in Waco, and will look to cut down the turnover issues. However, either way, he is expected to lead Baylor in a leadership role this year.

On top of Lagway going to Big 12 Media Days, Baylor is bringing former Marshall standout Jamaal Whyce Jr. The 311-pound defensive end must be showing a great leadership role and it might be telling on what Whyce's role is going to be this season.

Baylor struggled along the defensive front last season, and the Bears are looking for some players to emerge this season. Expect a big year from the Marshall transfer.

A couple of interesting omissions

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baylor doesn't have any offensive linemen going to Frisco in July, which makes sense on the surface. The Bears have a new-look offensive line with a bevy of incoming transfers coming to Waco. But one returner, Kaden Sieracki, started 12 games for Baylor this past season at right tackle.

Being a redshirt senior and a cemented starter, Sieracki would've been a name expected to see on the list, especially in the sense of him needing to lead the line this season.

Another redshirt senior who wasn't on the list is linebacker Travion Barnes. Instead, junior Kyland Reed is going, and Reed is expected to have a big year alongside Barnes. The former FIU linebacker was among the nation's top tacklers two seasons ago, and Barnes is tabbed as a preseason All-American.

Special teams matter

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor special teams star Michael Allen will also attend. Which is really cool. Allen, who is listed as a safety, doesn't see the field on the defensive side, but is a catalyst for the special teams.

Along with his play on the field, Allen is one of the biggest leaders at Baylor, and he is tabbed as a future coach. It makes all the sense in the world that he will be in Frisco.