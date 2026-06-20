Why Former Florida QB DJ Lagway Was Named a 'Bust' Entering Year 1 With Baylor

Will former five-star gunslinger DJ Lagway right the ship in 2026? That's what everyone is asking, and everyone has their opinion regarding Lagway.

Lagway has shown flashes of greatness during his two seasons in Florida, but he has also shown what the floor looks like — leading the SEC in interceptions.

Will Lagway turn the corner in 2026? Or will he bust for Baylor and send the Bears back down another losing season?

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CBS Sports recently predicted the outcome of former five-star quarterbacks, and for Lagway, the site has him as a 'bust'.

"If there's an area of his game that has consistently reared its head throughout his young career, it's turnovers. The former Gators signal-caller led the SEC in interceptions with 14 last season while committing 24 turnovers over two years as a starter. Compounding the turnover bug, Lagway's inability to stay healthy..." wrote CBS Sports.

Why he won't be a bust in Waco

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It's clear Lagway's two seasons at Florida did him little favors and the national media is skeptical of what he's going to do in Waco. When he opted to go play for the Gators over the Bears, initially, he didn't go into a good situation.

Billy Napier was already on the chopping block as the UF head coach, and there is far more pressure being an SEC starting quarterback than there would've been at Baylor.

It's true that Lagway will face high expectations and he's also playing for a coach who is on the chopping block. Dave Aranda is one coach who is consistently labeled on the hot seat and he needs to get the Bears back to their winning ways.

Aranda is going to rely on Lagway to do that. And the former five-star will have underrated weapons to throw the ball to, and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be able to play to Lagway's strengths.

Spavital/Lagway could be a great duo

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It doesn't usually matter who plays quarterback under a Jake Spavital-led offense, they produce. Sawyer Robertson was the latest QB to shine under Spavital, and he was one of the top passers in all of football.

With Lagway having a healthy offseason, he will be able to run the football some in 2026, and fully learn the playbook, he is more likely to resurrect his career than bust. In fact, Lagway has a real chance to become one of the best QBs in the Big 12 — a league that has a lot of good gunslingers.

Baylor will use 4-to-5 pass catchers at a time for Lagway. He will have options and it will be up to him to make the play. But Lagway was ranked as a top-five player in his recruiting class for a reason. Now it's time to prove that he still can be an elite quarterback.