Every Baylor Football Player Drafted Under Dave Aranda

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away and multiple former Baylor Bears, most notably Michael Trigg, are looking forward to hearing their name be called on the stage in Pittsburgh. As mock drafts and behind-the-scenes info continue to fly, it’s the perfect time to look at all the Baylor Bears drafted under head coach Dave Aranda as he prepares for his seventh season at the helm in Waco.

William Bradley-King (Defensive line)

Bradley-King was the first Baylor Bear to be drafted under Aranda after going 240th overall (seventh round) to the Washington Commanders in the 2021 draft. The Kansas City native made a handful of appearances for the Commanders in 2021-2022 (four games) where he registered seven tackles and half a sack. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for the Patriots in 2023 and Dolphins in 2024. The sixth-year vet was picked up by the 49ers last August but did not appear in a game, he is currently listed on the active roster.

Jalen Pitre (Safety)

Pitre didn’t have to travel far following his college career after being selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2022 draft. The fifth-year vet burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 with 83 solo tackles (131 combined), five interceptions and a sack. The interceptions were the second-most by a rookie in Texans history and the sixth-most tackles by any rookie in the NFL since 1991.

After a historic rookie season, Pitre has come back down to Earth with 69, 60, 72 tackles and a combined five interceptions, although four of those came during the 2025 season. Health will be key to Pitre’s success in 2026 as he has missed a combined 10 games in the past three seasons. He is expected to be in the starting lineup, barring injury, when they open the 2026 season.

Tyquan Thornton (Wide Receiver)

Thornton went 13 picks after his college teammate (Jalen Pitre) at #50 overall to the New England Patriots. His rookie season was somewhat productive with 22 receptions, 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 13 games. His second season did not go well as he managed only 13 receptions for 91 yards. Just six games into his third season, Thornton was cut by the Patriots.

The Kansas City Chiefs threw Thornton a lifeline with a practice squad spot just three days after being dropped. The speedster was signed to the active roster before the 2025 season and fit in nicely with a career-high 37 receptions, 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Thornton re-signed with the Chiefs on a two-year deal last month.

JT Woods (Safety)

Expectations were high after Woods was selected 79th overall by the LA Chargers in the 2022 draft but things have not panned out for the 25-year-old. Woods played in 13 games for the Chargers across the 2022 and 2023 seasons but only managed eight tackles. Woods landed on the Eagles and Bears practice squads during the 2024 season but came of the opportunities.

Woods signed a reserve/future contract with the Seattle Seahawks in January 2025 but was released in July. The Raiders added Woods for training camp and gave him a practice squad spot before being released two months later. The San Antonio native signed with the Jets shortly after the Raiders' release but as of 4/7, he is not on the Jets roster.

Terrel Bernard (Inside Linebacker)

Bernard was selected 89th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 draft. It’s been a slow rise for the La Porte, Texas native as he managed 22 tackles in a reserve role as a rookie in 2022. Bernard put up the best numbers of his career, to date, in 2023 with 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions. Bernard continued his ascension with 104 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 2024.

Despite the consecutive strong seasons, Bernard’s role took a hit due to injury (missed five games) and he finished 2025 with 65 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries. Bernard will look to stay healthy and bounce back in 2026 but his role does not appear to be safe heading into the season.

Trestan Ebner (Running back)

Ebner carried a bit of hype for a day three draft pick due to his top end speed, but things have not materialized for him in the NFL. The Henderson, Texas native was drafted in the sixth round (203 overall) by the Chicago Bears. As a rookie in 2022, Ebner had 24 carries for 54 yards and appeared in all 17 games. Ebner has not seen the field since that season and is not currently on an active NFL roster.

Kalon Barnes (Cornerback)

Barnes caught many eyes during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.23-second 40-yard dash. The speed parlayed into a seventh-round pick (242 overall) by the Carolina Panthers. The Silsbee, Texas native was waived by the Panthers that August and landed with the Dolphins practice squad in September 2022.

The Vikings signed Barnes to the active roster in December 2022, where he appeared in two games. Barnes has not seen the field in regular season action since that short stint in late 2022. The 27-year-old spent some time in the Steelers organization before signing with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in December 2024. As of April 2026, Barnes is not on an NFL or UFL roster.

Siaki Ika (Defensive Tackle)

Ika was selected 98th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 draft and appeared in four games during his rookie season. Ika was cut by the Browns and landed on the Chiefs' practice squad during the 2024 season before being released by the team in June 2025. Ika found a new home recently by joining the UFL’s Dallas Renegades, where he has not recorded any stats through two games.