Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Baylor Prospects

Currently, Baylor has three players projected to be drafted this year, and one being signed after the draft. All four were invited to attend the Combine, and did. Many signed after the draft, but this year, there's a good shot all four of them could get called.

From the Big 12 leading passer Sawyer Robertson, to the athletic freak Michael Trigg, there are a few guys this year that I can see going before the last two rounds this year.

Here is a ranking of the players who I think are the most ready to have an immediate impact on the field.

1. Michael Trigg



Most people probably figured Trigg would go first, setting an NFL Combine record with a wingspan of over 84 3/4 inches. His catch radius is insane, and teams are definitely gonna look to snag him somewhere in the late second or early third round. The First-Team All-Big 12 tight end had 50 catches for over 690 yards and six touchdowns last year with Baylor. At his size and speed, he's a threat to linebackers and safeties, which will make him really hard to deal with on defense.

The only thing I could say Trigg could improve is blocking, especially being a rookie when he gets drafted. You will get a lot of run reps to prove yourself, and it definitely wasn't his strong suit at Baylor. If Trigg can get drafted to a heavy-set offense, he has a great chance to show his athleticism.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Sawyer Robertson



It was very difficult to put the best quarterback in the Big 12 as Baylor's second-most-ready NFL player. Sawyer has an accurate and elite speed on his ball, probably one of the hardest throwers in this draft. After having 3600 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, Robertson still sits as the ninth-best quarterback in the draft. I think Robertson could definitely be a player that gets taken somewhere in the 5th to 7th round to develop and has a good shot to find playing time.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (QB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The market for quarterbacks is always in flux in the NFL every other year for a decent amount of teams, and I believe Robertson is definitely a quarterback to take a chance on. Other than some lackluster footwork at times, and getting used to a more progressive offensive mindset instead of throwing single-speed primary targets. Sawyer is a smart quarterback who definitely has the role to be a leader of the offense, and the right attitude about winning and making the best of all his teammates. From a personal standpoint, he's someone you want to believe in the locker room, and I believe someone will give him a shot.

3. Josh Cameron

Cameron was a viable target for Baylor's offense, with 69 catches for 870 yards and nine touchdowns. Cameron is currently ranked as the 26th-best wide receiver in this year's draft. Was a walk-on at Baylor and had a very solid showing in the Senior Bowl game, which definitely turned more heads towards him. Josh is projected to be a Day three pick or signed after the draft. With the speed in this draft, it severely hurts Cameron's stock because of the lack of that "high-end" speed that the majority of receivers have nowadays.

But I like the frame, at first look, he almost resembles a running back or flex tight end size, which could make him viable in any offense. Almost comparable to Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, a strong, physical slot runner who can get yards after the catch. He would fit well into a multiple wide-out and tight-end set, kinda like the Falcons offense, which Cameron has had a visit with.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) of Baylor grabs a pass during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

4. Jackie Marshall

Jackie is definitely a solid defensive lineman, playing three years for the Bears. But it was limited due to a high ankle sprain. Jackie is ranked in the top 40 for defensive linemen in the draft and will likely be someone who either gets picked in the last round or will be signed after the draft. Although pro scouts doubt his lack of size against double teams, Jackie is one of the fastest defensive linemen at the combine. Putting up a 4.88 40-yard dash and a 4.68-second 20-yard shuffle, which led all defensive linemen.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he's used in the right way, I think he can be effective on defense. He was known for tackles and getting pressure on the quarterback in college, and in a 4-3 defense, you could see him getting pressure as a rotational piece for a heavy blitzing team. Jackie tends to favor his first step and needs to work on more hand fighting as he rises to the next level of offensive lineman. Has shown struggles in the running game the past year as well.