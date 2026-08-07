J.D. PicKell released a video on the 27th predicting the Auburn Tigers' season game by game. The former Baylor player says that the week one matchup is a key game for Auburn to build confidence against Baylor- not a walkover win, but he predicts Auburn gets the job done nonetheless.

Early Test for Baylor Defense

Although I think it could be a very close game, Baylor's defense will definitely be tested with all these new transfers on the Tigers' offense. They went and got three USF transfers, including Byrum Brown, who was a top 30 passer in the country last season. Including their star receiver Keshaun Singleton, and top 45 transfer receiver Jeremiah Koger.

Not to mention former Baylor star Bryson Washington heading to Auburn as well, the Tigers have completely reloaded this offense after the departure of Deuce Knight and Cam Coleman. Byrum Brown will definitely be taking a step up in competition heading into the SEC, but I think this is a great first test for the newly built Baylor defense.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with Auburn Tigers running back Bryson Washington (30) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My Prediction for the Game

I generally assume Auburn will come out hot and score on the first two drives, whether it's two back-to-back touchdowns or at least field goals. I don't really expect this defense to click immediately. But for the Bears' offense, it really depends on how they start as well. If Lagway can get this offense going early and match the Tigers, I definitely think that gives the defense more confidence to hold this high-powered Auburn offense.

Auburn has lost some of their best corners to the portal this year, and I expect Jake Spavital to attack this defense early in the game, maybe give Lagway a drive or two of some handoffs and short quick routes to start the game, then as soon as Auburn starts to bring players in the box, run some play action, and let Lagway show off that arm talent with a deep bomb when it's least expected.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Verdict & Key to a Win

This season opener game could end up a slugfest, which will likely be determined in the trenches when the pressure is highest. Auburn is going to lean hard on its transfer portal acquisitions to try and land the knockout punch early, but Baylor needs to survive the initial storm that Auburn's offense could put on them early.

The real story here is whether the O-line can give DJ Lagway enough daylight to air it out and stretch the field. If this Baylor defense can make good adjustments coming out of the locker room after the first half and jump something to cause a late turnover, we could be looking at a serious upset alert and a huge confidence-boosting win for the Bears as they head into the season with high hopes.