Former 5-Star QB DJ Lagway Explains Differences Between Offenses at Florida, Baylor

Willis native and former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway made the difficult decision to leave Florida after two seasons. But he knew fairly quickly in his transfer portal process that Baylor was going to be the team he chose.

Not only is Lagway closer to home, but there is a sentimental factor as well. His father, Derek, played running back for the Bears and now Lagway will get to wear his name on the back of a Baylor jersey.

Lagway struggled with command in his first two seasons at Florida, throwing 16 touchdowns along with 14 interceptions in 2025, but he feels like he's playing more freely in Jake Spavital's offense in Waco. Recently, speaking with the media, he gave us a little insight into the difference between what he saw at Florida compared to the early goings at Baylor.

"Yeah, you know, the offenses, I can't lie, are totally different," said Lagway. "And it's in a good way. You know, I feel like learning what I learned at Florida, you know, I'm thankful for that staff, thankful for everything that they've done for me. But I'm excited to go out here and just play and have fun in this offense. Throw it around, and be able to, it kind of reminds me of my high school offense, so be able to throw the ball a lot more around, and just, yeah, have fun with the guys."

Poetry in motion 🌀 pic.twitter.com/pNxc253jG2 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 29, 2026

Lagway has already developed a close relationship with his offensive coordinator. Spavital has been around some really good quarterbacks and knows what it takes to develop them. According to Lagway, Spavital is allowing him to go out and just play football — let's him be himself.

"Man, yeah, me and Coach Spav's relationship has been great," Lagway said. "You know, just his ability to let me be me — let me play freely. I feel good, kind of feeling like myself again, you know. So it feels good to just go out there and just have fun. And just, I know I have a coach that believes in me and wants me to succeed. So I'm excited for that."

What does Lagway hope to improve on?

Lagway played a lot of football at Florida in his two years and he's rather developed. But coming to Baylor, in a new offense, there are a few things the former five-star needs to pick up. One of them is the RPO offense that Spavital runs.

Lagway said they are continuing to work on his knowledge of when and what to do.

"I'll say just kind of biggest thing that me and Coach Spav have been talking about is the flow of the game, knowing the flow of the game, knowing when to do things, knowing when to not, and just kind of knowing when to pass," Lagway said. "We had a lot of RPOs, so knowing when to throw it, when to hand it, and just kind of being, you know, cerebral in that aspect of things."