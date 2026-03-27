DJ Lagway Explains Why He Left Florida for Baylor

Sawyer Robertson was as premier of a passer there was in college football last season. Despite the 12 interceptions, he was second in the country, averaging over 306 yards per game for Baylor. With Robertson graduating, coach Dave Aranda knew he needed to make a splash in the transfer portal.

Not just because the Bears needed a for sure thing at the quarterback position, but his job could hinge on a successful 2026 season. The Baylor fanbase also needed a resurgence after witnessing the season they did, and after Aranda was able to pull former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway into Waco for 2026 — there is some belief back in Waco.

Appearing on The Sic 'Em Podcast, Lagway admitted he had to make a tough decision to leave Florida. After Billy Napier was let go and Jon Sumrall was hired, there were rumors that both Sumrall and Lagway didn't see eye to eye, and the Willis native opted to hit the portal.

"Yeah, it definitely was tough," Lagway said. "You know, I had a lot of great teammates there at the University of Florida, great coaches, a lot of support staff. And I have all love for the University of Florida and Gator Nation, but I just had to do what was best for myself and me and my family. So, I'm excited to be here back at home, back in Texas, and excited to go play and have fun."

Baylor made all the sense in the world

As soon as Lagway hit the portal, analysts linked Lagway to Baylor. The Bears were among Lagway's finalists back in high school and the former five-star had a link to the school: his father. Derek Lagway was a bruising back for the Bears during his playing days and Lagway grew up as a Baylor fan.

Lagway said he leaned on God during his transfer process and as soon as he took the visit to Waco, he knew he belonged at Baylor.

"Yeah, my biggest thing when I was going through the whole transfer process, I prayed to God," said Lagway. "I just wanted to have clarity on my decision. When I came up here on a visit, I knew this was the place to be. I knew this is where I wanted to be at and where I wanted to continue my college career."

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Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has done very well with quarterbacks during his time. Spavital has been around the likes of Johnny Manziel, Brandon Weeden, Kyler Murray, and Robertson, among others. After Lagway had sort of a sophomore slump, teaming up with Spav in Waco might have been the best thing for Lagway.

"Yeah, I'd say really just the coaching staff, and just the atmosphere and just really the — I feel like the resources that are provided here for the quarterback experience," Lagway said of why he chose the Bears. "I'd say just Coach Aranda and Coach Spav. Just the way, especially on the offensive side, the way Coach Spav dials it up, you know, and just seeing what Sawyer did in the previous two years was definitely eye-catching to me. So I'm excited to continue to learn this offense and continue to get better."

Wearing that Baylor jersey

Lagway Sr. played for Baylor from 1997-2001 and wore the Bears' jersey proudly. While you can figure Lagway Sr. was a proud father when his son made the decision to play for Baylor, there was no pushing Lagway to come to Waco — he wanted his son to make the best decision for him.

"Yeah, he never really tried to force me to go anywhere," said Lagway. "He just kind of wanted me to make my own decision, which I appreciated. It's just crazy how everything worked out and how I ended up here. That's crazy."

Right now, Lagway is still trying to learn his teammates and gain chemistry during spring ball. He says it hasn't hit him yet that he will be wearing that Baylor jersey on Saturdays with Lagway on the back. But when it does, it's going to be a surreal moment when it does.

"Yeah, I don't know. It's going to hit me right when it happens," Lagway admitted. "That's when it's going to hit me. But, like, right now, I'm just trying to take day by day, just trying to really focus on getting to know my teammates the best that I can, and likewise they can know me. It's really building that relationship. That's my biggest thing. I know that's like it's going to really hit me tomorrow when the spring ball starts."