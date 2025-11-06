How are former Baylor Bears faring at new schools in 2025
As the Baylor Bears enter their bye week sitting at 5-4, it’s time to take a look at how the players who entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season are doing at their new schools. Below is a quick rundown of each player and their stats through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season.
Dequan Finn (Quarterback – Miami Ohio) – Finn saw the writing on the wall with Sawyer Robertson blossoming into one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12 last season. Finn has shown his dual-threat capabilities as the starter for the Redhawks with 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns passing, combined with 395 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Finn and his new team are in the hunt to make the MAC championship game sitting at 4-4 but only one conference loss.
JaQues Evans (linebacker – Colorado State) – The Georgia native is seventh on the team with 21 tackles and has also recovered a fumble through eight games.
Dominic Richardson (running back – Tulsa) – After initially committing to New Mexico State out of the portal, the sixth-year senior took his talents to Tulsa where he has been a rare bright spot during a rough season. Richardson leads the team 675 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including going for over 100 yards against Abilene Christian and his former team, Oklahoma State.
Trey Wilson (defensive end – SMU) – Wilson has been a non-factor for the Mustangs as he has accumulated one tackle through nine games.
Richard Reese (running back – Stephen F. Austin) – Reese has had a hard time finding his footing with the Lumberjacks as he has 44 carries, 213 yards and two touchdowns through eight games.
Brendan Bett (Defensive line – Florida) – Bett may be most known for a spitting incident versus USF that played a big role in a stunning loss for the Gators. After issuing a public apology, Bett has worked his way into an important role for the Gators as he has notched 12 solo tackles and a sack.
Corey Gordon (defensive back – Louisville) – Gordon has slowly been working his way into rotation for the ACC contender with a season-high five tackles in their latest game. On the season, Gordon sits at 22 tackles and one pass deflection.
Isaiah Dunson (defensive back – Georgia State) – The Atlanta native was off to a solid start for his hometown team with six tackles through the first two games before suffering an undisclosed injury that has kept him off the field since September 20th.
Alvin Ebosele (offensive line – Houston) – Ebosele has been starting at left tackle for the Cougars. He was the highest-graded offensive lineman (69.3), per PFF, for Houston in their loss last week to West Virginia.
Kaian Roberts-Day (edge rusher – UTSA) – Roberts-Day has not made much of an impact with only eight tackles through five games. Roberts-Day has missed three games due to injury.