Baylor football safety enters portal

Transfer portal season is underway, and it is busier than ever as players try to figure out what the best move is for their career during the 2026 season.

The Baylor Bears finished a disappointing 5-7 in 2025, and changes are bound to happen with things not fully meshing on the field this past season. Safety Cameren Jenkins entered the portal on Monday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore from Lewisville, Texas compiled six tackles during the 2025 season as a reserve. Baylor was the second stop in his college career after playing at UNLV during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As a true freshman in 2023, Jenkins notched 32 tackles, broke up two passes and blocked a punt. He only played four games in 2024 to maintain his redshirt; he enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Jenkins is represented by Buzz Sports Agency, a Dallas-based organization that represents and trains athletes. Jenkins has a twin brother, Caden, who was dismissed from the Baylor program on December 1st for a violation of team rules. The landing spot for the safety will be important because Jenkins does not have a ton of time left to prove himself an opportunity for the NFL, so 2026 and wherever he lands will be a make-it-or-break it season.

During his high school recruitment, Jenkins received official offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Buffalo, SMU, Iowa, Grambling State, San Diego State, Indiana, Purdue, Oregon State, Bowling Green, Tulsa, UTSA, Washington State, Louisville, UNLV and UTEP. His final five was Grambling State, Iowa, Oregon State, SMU and UTSA. When Jenkins entered the portal at UNLV, it took just six days for him to announce his move to Baylor.

As it stands, the assumption would be one of the Texas schools will be the most likely landing spot for Jenkins considering he came back to the Lone Star State after two years at UNLV. One person of note that Jenkins is following on twitter is UTEP Co-DC/Safeties coach Kelvin Sigler, so UTEP will be a school to keep an eye on.

There is now only one transfer portal window in college football, players will be open to move from January 2nd to January 16th.

