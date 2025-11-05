Top 5 Baylor football commit sets visit to Texas Tech this weekend
Texas Tech has a huge game this weekend with BYU. The top-two teams in the Big 12 are set to square off, and recruits are excited to get to Lubbock to see the big game. The Red Raiders have several recruits coming to the game, and according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman -- one Baylor player will be in attendance.
Long-time Baylor commit, WR London Smith, will be in Lubbock to see Texas Tech in action. Smith committed to the Bears in his junior year of high school and has been a steady commit for Baylor, but the Red Raiders will get him on campus to at least try to attempt a flip.
With the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, Texas Tech has done as good of a job as anyone in recruiting top talent to Lubbock. Smith, the local Waco (TX) prospect, could be in store for a good offer from the Red Raiders.
Keeping Smith would be huge for Baylor
The 6-foot WR has been an electric playmaker at the high school level. Recently, he surpassed 3,000 career receiving yards for University. When he accomplished the great feat, he posted on social media with a photo of himself in a Baylor uniform.
With how much Baylor uses the WR position, keeping Smith in the fold is a must. The Bears are set to lose Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kole Wilson after this season. Baylor will need an infusion of talent, and Smith, along with Jordan Clay, will be a great starting point.
Along with Baylor and Texas Tech, Smith holds big-time offers from teams like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.
While Smith is set to check out Texas Tech this weekend, he has strong Baylor blood. His father, Rodney Smith, was a star safety for the Bears, while his mother, Stacey Smith, is the Track and Field coach.
It's certainly something to monitor as the weekend unfolds, but in today's age of college football -- high school recruits will take multiple visits while being committed to a school. Smith has a ton of Baylor love, and as of now, it's not too concerning.