Updated Power Ranking of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson after strong performance vs. UCF
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson leads the FBS in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Against UCF, Robertson displayed pinpoint accuracy and scoring production in a dominating victory over the Knights. As a result, Robertson took a giant leap upward in the latest quarterback rankings , according to David Cobb of cbssports.com.
Robertson completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-3 win. It was his first game over 70 percent completion rate and the second consecutive game that Robertson did not throw an interception. For his efforts, Robertson rose to No. 20 in the quarterback rankings, up from No. 37 the previous week.
In nine games this season, Robertson has posted five games of over 300 yards passing. As the nation's leader with 2,780 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, Robertson has kept the turnovers to a minimum. He has thrown just seven INTs in 366 pass attempts.
Challenge ahead
The Bears are in a bye week and are preparing to host the Utah Utes, ranked No. 13 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings with a 7-2 record. The Utes present an elite defensive challenge to the Bears as a whole, and Robertson in particular.
Utah is ranked eighth in the country in pass defense and has allowed, on average, 156.8 passing yards per game. That is about half of Robertson’s per game average. The Utes have allowed six TD passes all season and allow opposing quarterbacks a 50 percent completion rate. Utah has picked off eight passes, two in the last two games.
Bears receivers to challenge Utes
Robertson has thrown five TD passes and zero INTs over the last two games. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season. Against the Utes, Robertson and the Bears' receivers are talented and capable but will need to play lights out:
- Michael Trigg: 40 rec, 607 yards, 6 TDs
- Josh Cameron: 47 rec, 581 yards, 5 TDs
- Kole Wilson: 32 rec, 433 yards 4 TDs
- Kobe Prentice: 21 rec, 282 yards, 6 TDs
That quartet has combined for 140 catches, 1,903 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Bears’ receiving corps is the most talented and most productive that the Utes will have faced all season. With another stellar performance, this time against a tough and elite defense, Robertson could jump up even further in future quarterback rankings and eclipse the 3,000-yard mark by season’s end.